The Best Outfits From the Star-Studded Marrakech International Film Festival

The 20th Marrakech International Film Festival is in full swing, and celebrities certainly packed their best outfits for Morocco. The incredible outfits worn on the first two nights of the festival resemble a perfect blend of local culture and Hollywood glam, giving each celebrity the chance to bring their own personality to the red carpet.

The festival opened Friday by showcasing an action-comedy, Richard Linklater's Hit-Man. Jessica Chastain is serving as the president of the festival's jury, and in her speech, she discussed how "throughout history, art has been used as an accessible tool for communication, raising awareness about social issues and affecting positive change."

As the talented filmmakers and actors gather to watch over 70 incredible films, they do so in their finest outfits.

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton Marrakech International Film Festival

Leila Slimani

Leila Slimani Marrakech International Film Festival

Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton Marrakech International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain Marrakech International Film Festival

Dee Rees

Dee Rees Marrakech International Film Festival

Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgard Marrakech International Film Festival

Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert Marrakech International Film Festival

Mads Mikkelsen

Mads Mikkelsen Marrakech International Film Festival

Lyna Khoudri

Lyna Khoudri Marrakech International Film Festival

Simon Baker

Simon Baker Marrakech International Film Festival

Rebecca Zlotowski

Rebecca Zlotowski 20th Marrakech International Film Festival

Camille Cottin

Camille Cottin Marrakech International Film Festival

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe Marrakech International Film Festival

