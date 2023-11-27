The Best Outfits From the Star-Studded Marrakech International Film Festival

The 20th Marrakech International Film Festival is in full swing, and celebrities certainly packed their best outfits for Morocco. The incredible outfits worn on the first two nights of the festival resemble a perfect blend of local culture and Hollywood glam, giving each celebrity the chance to bring their own personality to the red carpet.

The festival opened Friday by showcasing an action-comedy, Richard Linklater's Hit-Man. Jessica Chastain is serving as the president of the festival's jury, and in her speech, she discussed how "throughout history, art has been used as an accessible tool for communication, raising awareness about social issues and affecting positive change."

As the talented filmmakers and actors gather to watch over 70 incredible films, they do so in their finest outfits.

Tilda Swinton

Leila Slimani

Joel Edgerton

Jessica Chastain

Dee Rees

Alexander Skarsgard

Isabelle Huppert

Mads Mikkelsen

Lyna Khoudri

Simon Baker

Rebecca Zlotowski

Camille Cottin

Willem Dafoe