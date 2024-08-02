Matt Damon, Girl Dad, Isn't Interested in Hating His Daughters' Boyfriends
He thinks the trope is outdated.
Matt Damon is very much a girl dad, what with having a grand total of four daughters.
In a new interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Damon was asked to share his best advice as a father of girls, and to his great credit, the first thing he said was, "Oh, man, I don’t know. I wouldn’t deign to give anybody advice other than I just try to listen and be helpful. I mean, ultimately, it’s about building self-esteem, because you know, 99% of the decisions they make, you’re not gonna be there, right?"
When host Andy Cohen asked the actor what he's like when one of his daughters brings someone they're dating home, he said, "Oh, I’m fine. I’m cool with that. You know what I mean? That’s like an old trope that I think people, you know, like to play up. You know, dads like to joke about it amongst each other I think, sometimes, but no."
In fact, Damon absolutely loves his 25-year-old daughter Alexia Barroso's boyfriend. "It’s as good as it gets," he said.
The star brought his daughters along to the premiere for The Instigators earlier this week. He shares Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13 with wife Luciana Barroso, and is stepdad to Alexia, whom Barroso shares with her ex-husband.
The sweet family looked adorable together, posing on the red carpet at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday. Alexia wore a black silky dress (which I'm pretty sure is this one from Reformation), Isabella a sleek black strapless dress, Gia a velvety red dress with a leg slit, Luciana a white midi dress, and Stella a dark green silk dress. Damon cut an elegant yet relaxed figure in a lightweight tan suit, white T-shirt and white sneakers.
