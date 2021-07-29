Matt Damon Trolled Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Reunion

During the press tour for his movie Still Water, Matt Damon is being asked over and over again about his longtime friend Ben Affleck's renewed romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Damon playfully trolled the couple during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

When asked if he's happy for Affleck and Lopez, Damon joked, "How else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love. It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship.'"

Given his longtime friendship and working relationship with Ben Affleck and the collective obsession we're all currently experiencing over the rekindled romance, it's not even remotely surprising that people are asking Damon about Affleck reuniting with Jennifer Lopez. The actor expertly handled the topic when it (inevitably) came up during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

"You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," co-host Jess Cagle said (per People), broaching the subject. "I know you love getting asked about that."

Damon's answer struck the perfect tone of troll-y sarcasm.

"Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love," he joked. "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship.'"

This isn't the first time Damon has been asked about Affleck and Lopez. The actor is currently making the press rounds promoting his new movie Still Water and was also asked about the relationship on Extra.

"He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world," Damon said of Affleck reuniting with Lopez. "I'm glad for both of them."

