Matthew McConaughey Reveals the "Pact" He Made With Wife Camila to Stop Being "The Rom-Com Dude"
He had to do what was right for him.
Matthew McConaughey has opened up about the career break he took between 2009 and 2011, and how things got to that point for him.
"The devil's in the infinite yeses. Not the nos," he explained during a conversation with tennis pro Nick Kyrgios. "'No' is just as important, if not more important. Especially if you have some level of success and access."
In particular, the actor felt the need to say "no" when making rom-com after rom-com in the 2000s was no longer good enough for him.
"I've had times in my life where I said, 'Nope. Full stop, no,'" he continued. "When I was rolling in the rom-coms, and I was 'the rom-com dude.' That was my lane, and I liked that lane. That lane paid well and it was working. But the lane was—I was so strong in that lane that anything outside that lane, dramas and everything that I wanted to do, were like, 'No, no, no, no, McConaughey.' Hollywood said, 'No, no, no, you stay there.'"
A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)
A photo posted by on
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star explained that that wasn't what the wanted for his life anymore, and that he told his wife Camila Alves McConaughey that at the time.
"So since I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing, and I moved down to the ranch in Texas, and I went down there and talked to my—made a pact with my wife, and said, 'I'm not going back to work unless I get offered roles I wanna do,'" he revealed.
When Kyrgios pointed out that the actor had an "epic return" circa 2011, McConaughey explained that his career break had cost him his sense of purpose.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"That two years was wobbly, bro," he said. "That bottle of my favorite juice started looking good earlier in the day. Luckily, Camila got pregnant with our first child, so there was purpose coming to look forward to, but I was still like, 'Man's gotta work.' I got a craft, what do I do? And making chimes and working in the garden wasn't cutting it."
The spouses share children Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11.
In the end, the actor was offered a movie that was more so what he wanted to do but not quite right, and he turned down their $14.5-million offer. This, he believes, caused the industry to understand that he was "not bluffing."
He said, "I think that's what made Hollywood go, 'You know what, he's now a new novel idea. He's a new, bright idea.'"
When McConaughey was offered projects such as Mud and True Detective, he knew it was right. "When those offers came, I was salivating," he told Kyrgios. "I went back to back to back and worked as much as I could and loved it and felt every bit of it."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jay Cutler Is Engaged Again, Just as Kristin Cavallari Addresses Affair Rumors From Their Marriage
They split in 2020.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Elle Macpherson Recalls Drinking Vodka From Shattered Bottle
The model details her struggle with alcohol use in her new memoir.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Give Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Pérez' Coat the Oscar Already
The symbolic costuming choice is also my winter wardrobe inspiration.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Glen Powell Dismisses Comparisons to "Legend" Ryan Gosling: "I'm Just Glen"
An "unnamed producer" claimed Gosling's "appeal is mostly limited to female audiences."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Hudson Speaks Out On Whether She and Matthew McConaughey Would Ever Consider Doing a Sequel for ‘How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days’
Hey, if ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is getting one, why can’t Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry have their moment again?
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kate Hudson Confirms Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Wear Deodorant—And She Doesn't Either
Good to know!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Bee Sting That Made His Eye Swell Shut
This looks so painful.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Matthew McConaughey Got So Tired of Starring in Only Romantic Comedies That He Almost Quit Hollywood Altogether, He Says
He considered teaching high school or working as a “wildlife guide” as an alternative to being forever typecast.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Matthew McConaughey Shares His Immediate First Impression of Co-Star Kate Hudson On the Set of ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
The beloved rom-com turned 20 years old last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published