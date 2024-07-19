Kate Hudson Confirms Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Wear Deodorant—And She Doesn't Either

Kate Hudson has confirmed, or revealed for those of us who were in the dark, that Matthew McConaughey does not wear deodorant.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bride Wars actress was asked an audience question, which was whether it was true that she "forced" McConaughey to wear deodorant on set while they were filming the 2008 movie Fool's Gold.

"No!" Hudson exclaimed, before adding, "No, he doesn't wear deodorant. And, by the way, I don't either."

The actress continued, "No, my thing was, is that I could smell him from, you know, a mile."

She concluded, "We're au naturels, you know."

Apparently, it's McConaughey himself who started these rumors. According to the Daily Mail, he told Playboy around the time the movie was released that Hudson had tried really hard to get him to mask his natural scent at least a little bit.

"She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, 'Would you please put this on?'" the actor said at the time. "I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant."

He continued, "The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, "Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man, and, two, smells like you."

Therefore, the actor has apparently not worn deodorant for some 30 years.

Unclear who's telling the truth here, but whoever it is, the two actors have seemingly remained great friends over the years. As well as Fool's Gold, Hudson and McConaughey famously starred in the cult 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days together.