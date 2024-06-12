The 1975’s Matty Healy and Model Gabbriette Bechtel Announce Engagement After Less Than a Year of Dating
The news comes only two months after the release of Healy’s ex Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” a good chunk of which was reportedly inspired by him and their brief romance this time last year.
Matty Healy was reportedly “completely blindsided” by ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s April album, The Tortured Poets Department, specifically regarding the number of songs seemingly about him.
Well, speaking of “completely blindsided,” we gotta say, we wonder if that’s how Swift feels this morning, as news of Healy’s engagement to model Gabbriette Bechtel has certainly caught the Swifties off guard today. Bechtel and Healy, who fronts the band The 1975, were first linked last September, about three months after Swift and Healy split last June after a brief romance.
Bechtel and Healy announced their engagement late last night after they attended their mutual friend Charli XCX’s Brat show in Brooklyn; Bechtel posted photos of herself wearing her engagement ring, a black gem surrounded by pavé diamonds around both the stone and the band, People reports.
“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she captioned an image on social media, tagging Healy’s Instagram account in the process; Healy later regrammed her post.
Further confirming the news, Healy’s mother, actress Denise Welch, said on Loose Women this morning “I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” confirming that he had a black diamond made for her. “I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she added. “We couldn’t be happier—she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I’m thrilled.”
Bechtel was first spotted wearing the ring in late May, according to People.
After first being linked about 10 months ago, Bechtel opened up about how the twosome had been trying to meet for four years before they finally connected: “He came to L.A. and we’ve been in love ever since,” she told Homme Girls, adding that some of the couple’s favorite activities are ordering takeout and playing Fortnite in bed. (Not to be confused with "Fortnight," the lead single off of Swift's TTPD. Sorry. Had to.)
In addition to modeling, Bechtel is known for posting food videos on social media—she’s currently working on a cookbook, People reports. Healy just wrapped the second leg of The 1975’s North American tour in support of the group’s latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, and is now writing for the band’s sixth album.
Oh, and as for Healy and Swift (who dated briefly after Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn in April 2023 after six years together)? “He loves the attention [The Tortured Poets Department] brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious, because at no time [were they] ever serious,” a friend said, per Page Six.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
