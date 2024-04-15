Megan Fox Responds to Chelsea From 'Love Is Blind' Lookalike Drama

Megan Fox is constantly being consulted about Chelsea from Love Is Blind.
ICYMI, Chelsea told her soon-to-be ex-fiancé Jimmy on the reality dating show that people have told her she looks like Fox. "It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes," she made a point to add (via Glamour). "But I don't see it so don't get excited." Jimmy went on to say Chelsea "definitely lied" about her appearance.
Hearing all of this, some social media users began doubling down on how little they thought Chelsea looked like Fox, and accused her of lying about it too.
A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell
A photo posted by chelseadblackwell on
Asked to address the drama in an interview with E! News during the Revolve Coachella weekend one festival, the Transformers star explained that people have been texting her about Chelsea constantly, and that other celebs have even come up to her about it. She said that she doesn't really watch TV, so has only heard about it all secondhand.
Still, the actress had a lot to say about the flak Chelsea has received over this.
"Like I said, I didn't watch it, but I think in general, just no one deserves to get bullied," she said.
"And I did see a picture of her, and I guarantee you she has, like, very blue, like slightly slatted almond-shaped eyes—a hundred thousand percent, people have told, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox,' so I believe she's telling the truth, and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her. Mine died long ago, from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"And yeah, I don't think she deserved that, I think people went way too hard. That was a very bizarre—like, I don't know why that got so much press."
Fox went on to make a really salient point, which was that this kind of bullying can be especially hard on reality stars as opposed to A-listers.
She explained, "People should also remember, like, sometimes you justify bullying celebrities because you feel like we get paid enough, or we have such access to things that we should be able to put up with the bullying, but somebody who's on a reality show doesn't have any of that upside. So she's just dealing with the bullying, and not getting any kind of a reward for it, and that's really f***ed up."
Tell 'em, Meg!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Taylor Swift Endorses Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's "All Too Well" Parody From 'SNL'
She loves it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Shakira Makes Surprise Coachella Appearance and a Big Announcement
The iconic singer also performed two songs for the crowd.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Prince Harry Says Africa Is "In His Soul"
The Duke of Sussex took Meghan Markle to Botswana for the couple's third official date.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Machine Gun Kelly Shares an Intimate Song About His Pregnancy Loss With Megan Fox
"How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Seem to Be Going Strong on Aspen Getaway
Strong AND fashionable.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Megan Fox Just Got a New Tattoo on Her Entire Arm—and Already Has Second Thoughts
“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Megan Fox Reveals She Has Experienced Several Abusive Relationships, Including With "Very Famous People"
Fox spoke to 'Good Morning America' to mark the release of her poetry book.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Megan Fox Writes About Miscarriage for the First Time in New Poetry Book
Her words are harrowing.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published