Megan Fox Responds to Chelsea From 'Love Is Blind' Lookalike Drama

Megan Fox is constantly being consulted about Chelsea from Love Is Blind.

ICYMI, Chelsea told her soon-to-be ex-fiancé Jimmy on the reality dating show that people have told her she looks like Fox. "It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes," she made a point to add (via Glamour). "But I don't see it so don't get excited." Jimmy went on to say Chelsea "definitely lied" about her appearance.

Hearing all of this, some social media users began doubling down on how little they thought Chelsea looked like Fox, and accused her of lying about it too.

Asked to address the drama in an interview with E! News during the Revolve Coachella weekend one festival, the Transformers star explained that people have been texting her about Chelsea constantly, and that other celebs have even come up to her about it. She said that she doesn't really watch TV, so has only heard about it all secondhand.

Still, the actress had a lot to say about the flak Chelsea has received over this.

"Like I said, I didn't watch it, but I think in general, just no one deserves to get bullied," she said.

"And I did see a picture of her, and I guarantee you she has, like, very blue, like slightly slatted almond-shaped eyes—a hundred thousand percent, people have told, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox,' so I believe she's telling the truth, and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her. Mine died long ago, from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.

"And yeah, I don't think she deserved that, I think people went way too hard. That was a very bizarre—like, I don't know why that got so much press."

Fox went on to make a really salient point, which was that this kind of bullying can be especially hard on reality stars as opposed to A-listers.

She explained, "People should also remember, like, sometimes you justify bullying celebrities because you feel like we get paid enough, or we have such access to things that we should be able to put up with the bullying, but somebody who's on a reality show doesn't have any of that upside. So she's just dealing with the bullying, and not getting any kind of a reward for it, and that's really f***ed up."

Tell 'em, Meg!