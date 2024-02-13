Everyone Has Been Sleeping on Megan Fox's Dramatic Super Bowl Weekend Outfits

While everyone was talking about the "it" couple of the decade, actress Megan Fox was serving us all some dramatic, show-stopping Super Bowl weekend looks.



On Friday, Feb. 9, Fox kicked off the celebratory NFL weekend at the One Party by Uber in Las Vegas, Nevada, rocking a studded leather corset and figure-hugging latex leggings. To complete her punk-rock ensemble, Fox paired the look with see-through platform heels and bubblegum pink hair, styled loosely to frame her face.

That same night, Fox debuted her new sleeve tattoo, featuring black, grey and red coloring in what appears to be a Japanese style tattoo.

Megan Fox attends The One Party by Uber at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the mom of three was spotted wearing a skintight lace-up crop top and low-rise hot pants, paired with a leather jacket and over-the-knee cowboys boots.



To complete the skin-baring, nearly naked ensemble, Fox accessorized the look—which featured a buckle clasp chocker at the neck—with a simple, complimentary handbag.



Later, Fox posted a series of photos and videos of the look to her personal Instagram account. In one video, Fox shows off the dramatic ensemble while removing then putting back on an oversized black leather jacket. She paired the video with the song "You Don't Own Me" by Lesley Gore.



In another post featuring two photos of the outfit, including one close-up of Fox's mid-section, she captioned the photos: "A mother."

We know that Fox was in Las Vegas with her fiancé. Machine Gun Kelly, at Future's Las Vegas concert on Friday, per videos shared by an MGK fan account.

Still, the couple—who got engaged in January 2022, as reported by People at the time— has been hush-hush about their engagement or impending nuptials as of late and in the wake of rumors that they're experiencing relationship issues.

Whether or not this is classic Fox giving us another series of dramatic fashion looks or a foray into her "revenge dress" era, it's clear that the fashion-obsessed among us are benefiting regardless.