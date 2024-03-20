Megan Fox Says Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly Was “Really Nervous and Worried” About Her Publishing Poems About Him

Actress Megan Fox is opening up about how nervous her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly was for the release of her "savage" poetry about the couple's ongoing relationship.



In an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox said that many of the poems in her recently published book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous are "obviously" about Colson Baker, also known as MGK.



"Obviously he would have to be asked for his experience, but it was not easy, and I think he was really nervous and worried," she said, adding that "it felt different (writing about him in) this format."

There is a lot of explicit content in the book, obviously, and there was some fear there," she continued. "Also, I mean, some of (the poems) are about him and are savage."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox wasn't afraid to dish on which poems are explicitly about her fiancé, either.



"'32-Year-Old Narcissist Attempts To Quantify His Crimes' is about him and he knows it's about him," she explained. "There are other ones, like 'Ghosts of Christmas Future,' obviously about him, but I also didn't really write anything about him that he hasn't said about himself in his own music."



"However," Fox continued, "that doesn't make it any less sensitive for him to experience me writing about it, because obviously he feels in control when he's telling his own story or maybe he's able to hide behind the music a little bit."



Fox and MGK were first romantically linked in 2020, and announced their engagement in 2022. Fox shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I've failed many times inside different relationships and was not a flawless—I was not a pure victim," Fox said in the same interview, adding that her poetry does not give readers "an objective view of my roles in relationships."

"I did plenty of things and provoked plenty of things—not in terms of violence—but, like, I've provoked pain or issues inside relationships with my behavior," she added.

While Fox isn't afraid to be candid about her relationship with Kelly, she is determined to keep her three children out of the Hollywood spotlight.



"They're drop-dead gorgeous kids and both of their parents are actors in the industry so it's likely they're going to have some type of public platform at a certain point," she said, adding that she "loses a lot of sleep" over the idea of people using her children to get to her.



"I worry about that every day."