Megan Fox on Drinking Machine Gun Kelly's Blood: "It's Just a Few Drops"

So Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other's blood. That's old news, right?

But in a new cover interview with British Glamour, Fox elaborated on what this practice actually looks life for them—and why they did it after getting engaged.

"So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood," she joked. "It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

I mean, personally I feel like that's a few drops too many, but I also love a spiritual practice or two, so why not?

"I’m much more controlled," Fox continued. "I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, 'Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.'"

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

And this just in from the makers of the thorny engagement ring that hurts to take off: "He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul,'" Fox told British Glamour.

Marie Claire spoke to celebrity psychic and witch Inbaal Honigman to help us all figure out why the spouses-to-be like to drink each other's blood so much.

She explains that many spiritual practices have enjoyed a revival in recent years, and believes that the blood-drinking relates back to Vampirism practices (Bella Swan eat your heart out... literally, kind of). "Vampirism has enjoyed the same revival, even though Vampires were never thought of as 'real' in any typical sense," Honigman says.

"Some Vampires share cups of red wine, symbolic of blood ritual, and some share their actual blood—usually only within consenting romantic partnership.

"If you're visualizing large goblets overspilling with the blood of human sacrifice, relax—in cases of ritual blood sharing, a small prick to the finger and a link with the tongue is usually all you'll get."

OK, but seriously, why blood???

"The idea that blood possesses the strength and spirit of a person isn't new—rituals of blood letting and blood sharing exist throughout history, and symbolize a coming together of two people," Honigman says.

"Presumably, Megan Fox and MGK engage in ritual blood drinking to feel more united, as if they're one physical unit with one blood stream.

"They're not new to blood rituals—he's worn a vial of her blood before on the red carpet.

"In that instance, in giving him some of her blood, she was materially there with him. It's probably the most easily transportable element of her living body to send down the red carpet with him."

It's sweet—in a "better them than me" way.