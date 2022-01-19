Back at it again with the baffling romance. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently gave an interview to Vogue following their engagement, and one of my eyebrows stayed raised for most of the time I was reading it. I hope it doesn't stay stuck that way.

One of the most entertaining revelations concerned the (gorgeous) engagement ring that the rapper proposed to the actress with—a toi et moi style piece featuring both of the lovebirds' birthstones.

Telling Vogue about the ring, MGK (real name: Colson Baker) said, "It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

The interviewer hit back with the hilarious, "That’s very nice.." (Look, I'm laughing, OK?)

"Love is pain!" MGK retorted. I... I'm not sure that's entirely correct, TBH?

Strangely, the thorn analogy came up twice in a recent story about the couple. Firstly, Megan Fox posted an Instagram Story of herself and her fiancé taking a bath together, with whole roses (including the thorns) in the tub with them. Love is pain indeed.

Then, based on exclusive revelations from tarot-reading love coach and founder of Be What Matters Haifa Barbari, Marie Claire learned that even though Fox and MGK can have a "rosy future" if they play their cards right, they are likely to have a thorny road ahead due to what looks like a power imbalance between them, as well as the obvious intensity of their relationship.

However, these two have "a destined soulmate connection," Barbari's tarot reading revealed. Good for them!!!