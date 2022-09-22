Meghan Markle Can't Win Because of "Systemic Racism," Commentator Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The hatred and racism Meghan Markle faces at the hands of the media, as well as from some of the public, is undeniable.

From the minute she stepped further into the spotlight as Prince Harry's girlfriend all the way until her latest public appearance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, some people have jumped at every opportunity to virulently criticize her. She can do no right, one commentator has said, and the evidence is there to support that argument.

Author Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on political journalist Owen Jones' YouTube channel to discuss the Duchess of Sussex' treatment (FYI, Jones describes himself on Twitter as "socialist" and "antifascist").

Jones showed Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu several pieces of evidence to support their discussion: a clip from Harry's The Me You Can't See documentary, a comparison of how Kate was praised by the Daily Mail for cradling her baby bump, while Meghan was reviled for the same gesture, and several tweets criticizing Meghan's behavior while grieving the Queen (including the horror of holding her bereaved husband's hand).

"They come to the U.K., then the Queen passes, and look at the depth of the conversations around them," Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu said.

"It's almost as though—it's not even almost as though—we know that there's nothing Meghan Markle will do that will satisfy these people. So the example you gave around cradling the bump. So ridiculous! Many women do that! I did that with my three babies!"

Dr. Mos-Shogbamimu added, "For her to be continually faced with this abuse, and then look at that comment around Harry and Meghan holding hands—oh my God, that must be a cardinal sin, right? And then, them calling her facial expression a smirk."

For the commentator, none of this unrelenting criticism is a coincidence. She said, "I am way past trying to understand why people cannot question for themselves, 'Why am I behaving like this to her? Is there some truth to the systemic racism, the bias, that maybe this is coming from a place of bias, racial bias, racial microaggression, that I'm feeding it, that I'm complicit in it?' They don't wanna ask themselves those questions."