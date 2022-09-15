People Were Outraged That Prince Harry and Meghan Held Hands During Service for the Queen, But Had No Problem With Zara and Mike Tindall Doing the Same

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Since Meghan Markle first started dating Prince Harry publicly, and then again since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK and their royal duties behind, they can't seem to put a foot right in the eyes of certain royal watchers.
Their latest offence? Holding hands during a service for the Queen as she began her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.
Tons of people are taking to Twitter to condemn this small gesture, while, as many others have pointed out, those same people seem to be perfectly fine with Zara and Mike Tindall doing the same thing. Hmmmm, weird!
"Harry & Meghan holding hands as they leave Westminster hall is so disrespectful," wrote one user.
"What a shame. Meghan and Harry just had to draw attention to themselves by holding hands. Totally inappropriate but what else can you expect?" asked someone else.
"Meghan and Harry holding hands at every opportunity...its almost childish and inappropriate," remarked another.
"Harry and Meghan holding hands? Bit inappropriate?" another person agreed.
Someone else wrote, "Harry and Meghan holding hands in the procession leaving Westminster Hall was totally inappropriate. I’m all for pdas, but there’s a time and a place."
Many other people were quick to come to the Sussexes defence. "Over recent years I have sometimes found myself defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but today I learn that they 'held hands in public' and that's it. They're on their own," joked one person.
Author Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu wrote, "How’s Harry and Meghan holding hands attention seeking? What kind of godforsaken rotten infested vermin must you be to be ‘offended’ they held hands at the Queen’s funeral? HIS GRANDMOTHER.
"Every abuse/harassment/attack targeted at them because of racist outrage at Meghan. SICK"
"Ok. People angry because Harry and Meghan held hands - you’re deranged. You know this, right?" commented someone else.
Still others called out the very evident double standards at play here. "Can someone explain to me why Harry and Meghan holding hands is now becoming an issue?" wrote one person.
"Had it been William and Kate they’d be praised for it.
"This nonsense, please."
It was all the more flagrant because, during the same event, Harry's cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike also chose to hold hands, but nobody appeared to be offended by this.
"Now the press is obsessed with Harry and Meghan holding hands and calling it 'inappropriate' because they are the only ones doing it. Zara Tindall (daughter of Princess Anne) and her husband are also displaying affection," wrote one Twitter user.
"Keep calling the double standard out."
Someone else remarked, "when meghan and harry hold hands they’re attention seekers who can’t stick to protocol but it’s crickets when it comes to the rest of the family… weird"
"Why is there so much rage about a women comforting her grieving husband? I don't see anything wrong with holding hands during a ceremony, to provide comfort. Other royals were holding hands, so why pick on Harry and Meghan?" tweeted another person.
Some food for thought for ya!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Peacock's 'Vampire Academy': Everything We Know
The eagerly anticipated new series is based on Rachel Mead's hit YA books.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
The Best Maxi Skirts for Fall 2022
They're fall 2022's biggest (and longest) trend.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
This Antioxidant-Packed Serum Calms My Temperamental Skin in Minutes
Redness? What redness?
By Samantha Holender
-
The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long
That's... a lot of miles.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Wore Pearl Earrings the Queen Gave Her to Honor the Late Monarch
Jewelry choices are very symbolic.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana With Her Jewelry
Such a beautiful gesture.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Oprah Winfrey Suggests There's "An Opportunity for Peacemaking" Between Harry, Meghan and the Royal Family After the Queen's Passing
Whether or not they'll take it is another story.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Video of King Charles Getting Annoyed With a Malfunctioning Pen Is Going Viral
Kings and queens, they're just like us.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
The whole family finds comfort in furry friends.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Still Uneasy" in the Royal Family, Royal Expert Says
This is so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen's Coffin Has Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
A truly historic moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn