Meghan Markle "Showed Similar Behavior" to Princess Diana at the Invictus Games, Body Language Expert Says
She's super personable.
Meghan Markle has just flown back to California after attending a few days of the Invictus Games in The Hague, while Prince Harry will presumably remain there until this coming Friday, April 22.
While in the Netherlands, the couple's interactions with each other and with the contestants and their families were really symbolic, according to body language expert Darren Stanton. For one thing, the Duchess of Sussex reminded him of the late Princess of Wales.
"While interacting with the crowds in the Netherlands, Meghan demonstrated similar behaviour to Princess Diana," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Casino. "She was quite happy to interact with members of the public and there’s a great shot of her hugging a young girl in the crowd. As she stepped out with Harry, Meghan was seen wearing a true expression of happiness—again holding hands with Harry, with the pair appearing incredibly tactile over the weekend.
"Alongside Kate and William, Harry and Meghan are demonstrating a modernization of the monarchy and on a more personal level. Their appearance at the Invictus Games suggests Harry and Meghan are clearly a very strong unit together and they’re not afraid to show the world how they are very much still in love."
Daaawww. Also, ICYMI, the Sussexes shared a sweet kiss on stage during the Invictus Games, which is another significant gesture.
"During the opening ceremony of the games, Meghan and Harry were pictured holding hands very tightly," Stanton says. "Meghan is leaning in close to Harry—again a tell-tale sign of the confidence they have in their relationship. Perhaps the most significant and important picture, however, is the one of Harry and Meghan kissing on stage.
"You don’t usually see this kind of intimacy from a royal couple and it’s clear to see the connection between the pair. Meghan’s eyes were closed and she was smiling, showing genuine joy and happiness—the same expression is visible on Harry’s face and he and Meghan are touching as they both hold the microphone. This demonstrates that Harry and Meghan feel as strong as ever and there is no question that the pair have a real love for each other."
:)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
