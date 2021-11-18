Meghan Markle Used to Climb in Through the Trunk of Her Car After Auditions
This is amazing stuff.
Meghan Markle is the picture of poise these days, but back when she was trying to make it as an actress, she had some pretty embarrassing (though funny and very relatable) moments.
The Duchess of Sussex is making an appearance on The Ellen Show today, Nov. 18, and we have been treated to a sneak peek of the interview, which promises to be pretty dang juicy (although obviously not "were you silent or were you silenced?" juicy, but what could be).
DeGeneres asked the duchess about her time driving to the Warner Bros. lot when she was auditioning, and the "very special car" she was using at the time.
"It had a life of its own," Markle said. "So I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport, and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver's side, so you couldn't get yourself in through the door, so after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot, and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out. That's how I would come to and fro."
DeGeneres then asked if people ever spotted Markle doing this little dance. "No, no, I would play it off," she said. "I would go, 'oh, just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script, oh maybe it's back there,' and then crawl in."
I for one can't wait to see what other cute anecdotes the duchess has to offer the talk show host. Not long to wait now!
