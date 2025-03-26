Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up About Their "Rift" Over Pie

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle don't have beef, but they do have pie. With Markle moving into the lifestyle space with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, upcoming food line, As Ever, and upcoming podcast, the Duchess of Sussex has been pitted against Paltrow, another actor-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur. Paltrow said in a recent interview that she supports Markle, but now, the two have teamed up to make it even more clear that there's no bad blood between them.

On Tuesday, March 25, Paltrow did a Q&A on her Instagram story in which she answered fan questions, including whether she was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (she doesn't know) and what it's like having her kids out of the house (hard, but freeing). Lastly, she responded to a question that read, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?”

"I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever," Paltrow replied. She then added, "Do you understand this?" while panning the camera over to Markle, who was sitting right next to her. The Suits star shrugged and took a bite of pie, before starting to laugh.

Meghan Markle eating pie in Gwyneth Paltrow's March 25 Instagram story. (Image credit: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram)

The feud rumors about Markle and Paltrow have included people claiming that Paltrow was making fun of Markle when she posted a video of herself cooking breakfast. Then there was talk that Markle was getting back at Paltrow when she posted a video of herself making a banana split. As reported by BuzzFeed, Paltrow has long posted videos of herself cooking on Instagram, it's just that Markle cooking in a similarly idyllic kitchen is on people's minds now because of her show. It was also thought that Paltrow and her trainer, Tracy Anderson, were dissing Markle together through a video of Anderson making a salad, according to Us Weekly.

Now, it is settled that Markle and Paltrow are totally cool. Paltrow already shared as much in an interview with Vanity Fair published a week earlier.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," the 52-year-old said. "I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

She also explained that she didn't really know Markle—who lives in the same California town, Montecito—personally.

"I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” she said. "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."

It turned out Markle went to Paltrow's place for pie and feud squashing instead. Maybe a Goop x As Ever collab is on the way, too. I wouldn't put it past them.