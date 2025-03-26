Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow Open Up About Their "Rift" Over Pie
Expect a Goop x As Ever collab in three… two..
Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle don't have beef, but they do have pie. With Markle moving into the lifestyle space with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, upcoming food line, As Ever, and upcoming podcast, the Duchess of Sussex has been pitted against Paltrow, another actor-turned-lifestyle entrepreneur. Paltrow said in a recent interview that she supports Markle, but now, the two have teamed up to make it even more clear that there's no bad blood between them.
On Tuesday, March 25, Paltrow did a Q&A on her Instagram story in which she answered fan questions, including whether she was returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (she doesn't know) and what it's like having her kids out of the house (hard, but freeing). Lastly, she responded to a question that read, "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?”
"I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever," Paltrow replied. She then added, "Do you understand this?" while panning the camera over to Markle, who was sitting right next to her. The Suits star shrugged and took a bite of pie, before starting to laugh.
The feud rumors about Markle and Paltrow have included people claiming that Paltrow was making fun of Markle when she posted a video of herself cooking breakfast. Then there was talk that Markle was getting back at Paltrow when she posted a video of herself making a banana split. As reported by BuzzFeed, Paltrow has long posted videos of herself cooking on Instagram, it's just that Markle cooking in a similarly idyllic kitchen is on people's minds now because of her show. It was also thought that Paltrow and her trainer, Tracy Anderson, were dissing Markle together through a video of Anderson making a salad, according to Us Weekly.
Now, it is settled that Markle and Paltrow are totally cool. Paltrow already shared as much in an interview with Vanity Fair published a week earlier.
"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," the 52-year-old said. "I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."
She also explained that she didn't really know Markle—who lives in the same California town, Montecito—personally.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” she said. "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."
It turned out Markle went to Paltrow's place for pie and feud squashing instead. Maybe a Goop x As Ever collab is on the way, too. I wouldn't put it past them.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
-
Meghan Markle Confirms Skinny Jeans Are Back by Finally Revealing Her Favorite Frame Denim
It's never been easier to dress like a duchess.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
New Prince Archie Photo Proves He Takes After Dad Prince Harry in Two Very Important Ways
Father and son have much more in common than their vibrant red hair.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Shared a Rare Video Filmed by Prince Harry on Instagram
And she used her nickname for him in the shoutout she wrote in the video's caption.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Meghan Markle Sent a Handwritten Note to a Podcaster Who Said She Was "Scared" for the Royal Before Her Netflix Show Premiered
Mailing a handwritten note to reply to an Instagram comment might be the most Meghan Markle thing of all time.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Why Gwyneth Paltrow Supports Meghan Markle's Goop-style Reinvention Despite Not Knowing Her Personally
Book her for season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' right now.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Did Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Just Make an Adorable Waffle Version of Queen Elizabeth's Face?
The Duchess of Sussex shared a fun St. Patrick's Day video that had fans making queenly connections.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Shares the "Uncomfortable" Experience She Had After Moving to Montecito
"Of course, at the beginning, that felt like a lot."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published