Meghan Markle Just Keeps Getting Busier With Major New Business Announcement

With a new Netflix show and the launch of her long-awaited lifestyle brand As ever, Meghan Markle is certainly keeping busy this spring. On Tuesday, March 13, the Duchess of Sussex announced yet another upcoming project, sharing that her Lemonada Media podcast series, "Confessions of a Female Founder," will premiere on April 8.

"I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!" the duchess wrote on Instagram. She shared that the podcast will include "candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses."

Each episode will include conversations with female founders like Meghan—who will be launching As ever's first collection of products this spring—and will include a look into their "tips, tricks (and tumbles)." The duchess continued that she'll "pick their brains as I build out my own business."

The season will include eight episodes and per Lemonada Media, gives audiences "the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders, while also sneaking a peek behind the curtain of Meghan’s own entrepreneurial journey launching As ever."

"Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than boardroom," Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, said in a press release.

This is the Duchess of Sussex's second foray into the world of podcasting. In 2022, she hosted "Archetypes," a Spotify podcast that explored stereotypes and labels that held women back. While "Archetypes" wasn't renewed for another season, it won Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People's Choice Awards.

This month has certainly been jam-packed for the duchess. Earlier in March, she launched With Love, Meghan, joining special guests like Mindy Kaling to share her favorite cooking and entertaining tips and tricks. The Netflix series has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere this fall.

