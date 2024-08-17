Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet Colombia’s Invictus Games Team During High-Profile Trip
“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an important stop on their high-profile trip to Colombia to pay a special visit to a group of athletes.
On Friday, Aug. 16, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva, touring the swimming pool, rock climbing gym and rehabilitation areas while meeting Colombia's Invictus Games team.
Prince Harry—who founded the paralympic-style sporting event in 2014 to honor and support of wounded, injured, or sick veterans—even joined in on the action by way of a volleyball match.
The royal was joined by Vice President Fancia Márquez's partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, while Márquez and Markle cheered the pair on, People reports.
“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team,” Prince Harry said while touring the facility and speaking to athletes about their favorite exercise routines and what workouts they do to maintain their strength and stamina.
“They are all so incredible to watch," Markle added, equally taken aback by the athletes.
The royal couple also toured the center's art hall, People reports, which featured work created by Invictus athletes.
According to the outlet, the Duchess of Sussex was "gifted a painting, hand-knitted animals, a beaded necklace and matching earrings from some of the artists."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry was gifted a "special commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defense Veterans," People reports.
While presenting the award to the Duke, an athlete read a moving statement honoring the royal for creating "opportunities for recovery."
“In recognition and gratitude for your dedication and invaluable opportunities for recovery through sports and the Invictus Games for Colombian wounded, injured and sick Armed Forces and Police Personnel, serving or veterans," the athlete said.
Earlier this year, Prince Harry traveled across the pond to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his beloved Invictus Games, and despite ongoing security threats that almost kept him back in the United States.
At the time, according to a previous report from People, the Duke of Sussex extended invites to several members of the royal family, including his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.
Instead, members of the royal family were ordered to attend the first garden party of the season, which was held just miles away from Prince Harry's service honoring a decade of the Invictus Games.
“King Charles ordered all working royals—including Princess Anne and Prince Edward, and excluding Prince William and Kate Middleton—to attend a garden party for 5,000 people at Buckingham Palace taking place at the same time [as Harry’s event],” veteran royal correspondent Tom Sykes of The Daily Beast reported.
Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the middle of a whirlwind Colombia tour, which has to date included a trip to a local school to interact with kindergarteners (and practice a little Spanish!) and a panel discussion highlighting the importance of online personal safety.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
