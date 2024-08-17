Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet Colombia’s Invictus Games Team During High-Profile Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made an important stop on their high-profile trip to Colombia to pay a special visit to a group of athletes.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva, touring the swimming pool, rock climbing gym and rehabilitation areas while meeting Colombia's Invictus Games team.

Prince Harry—who founded the paralympic-style sporting event in 2014 to honor and support of wounded, injured, or sick veterans—even joined in on the action by way of a volleyball match.

The royal was joined by Vice President Fancia Márquez's partner, Rafael Yerney Pinillo, while Márquez and Markle cheered the pair on, People reports.

“It’s amazing to see how many people can come together to form one team,” Prince Harry said while touring the facility and speaking to athletes about their favorite exercise routines and what workouts they do to maintain their strength and stamina.

“They are all so incredible to watch," Markle added, equally taken aback by the athletes.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen at the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Colombia Visit on August 16, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal couple also toured the center's art hall, People reports, which featured work created by Invictus athletes.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the outlet, the Duchess of Sussex was "gifted a painting, hand-knitted animals, a beaded necklace and matching earrings from some of the artists."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was gifted a "special commemorative plaque from the Ministry of National Defense Veterans," People reports.

While presenting the award to the Duke, an athlete read a moving statement honoring the royal for creating "opportunities for recovery."

“In recognition and gratitude for your dedication and invaluable opportunities for recovery through sports and the Invictus Games for Colombian wounded, injured and sick Armed Forces and Police Personnel, serving or veterans," the athlete said.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry traveled across the pond to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his beloved Invictus Games, and despite ongoing security threats that almost kept him back in the United States.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen at a Training Session with Invictus Games Team Colombia at the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Colombia Visit on August 16, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, according to a previous report from People , the Duke of Sussex extended invites to several members of the royal family, including his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Instead, members of the royal family were ordered to attend the first garden party of the season , which was held just miles away from Prince Harry's service honoring a decade of the Invictus Games.

“King Charles ordered all working royals—including Princess Anne and Prince Edward , and excluding Prince William and Kate Middleton —to attend a garden party for 5,000 people at Buckingham Palace taking place at the same time [as Harry’s event],” veteran royal correspondent Tom Sykes of The Daily Beast reported.

Currently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the middle of a whirlwind Colombia tour, which has to date included a trip to a local school to interact with kindergarteners (and practice a little Spanish!) and a panel discussion highlighting the importance of online personal safety.