Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc Has Reportedly Been Postponed Over 'The Crown' Drama

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries ever see the light of day? Your guess is just as good as mine.

While there has seemingly been a lot of worry over what could be revealed about the royals in said documentary, it's another situation altogether which has reportedly led to another postponement.

According to the Daily Mail, the first episode of The Crown's upcoming season depicts a 65-year-old Prince Charles lobbying then-Prime Minister John Major to help him encourage Queen Elizabeth to abdicate the throne in favor of Charles, a conversation which Major categorically denies ever happened.

A spokesperson for Major told the Mail, "As you will know, discussions between the Monarch and Prime Minister are entirely private and—for Sir John—will always remain so. But not one of the scenes you depict are accurate in any way whatsoever. They are fiction, pure and simple.

"There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II—nor was such an improbable and improper subject ever raised by the then Prince of Wales (or Sir John)."

The spokesperson concluded, "Thus, if the scenes you describe are broadcast, they should be seen as nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction. A barrel load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum—and entirely false—dramatic impact."

In response, a spokesperson for The Crown defended the show's creative decisions. "The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events," they said (via the BBC).

"Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the Royal Family—one that has already been scrutinized and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians."

But even though Netflix stands by The Crown, they seem to feel they needn't anger even more royal insiders by also releasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' docuseries, which has already proven controversial. The original plan was reportedly to release it in December (The Crown comes out in November), but we're apparently now looking at a 2023 release date. (I won't be holding my breath, personally.)

"They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary," a source told Deadline.

The docuseries was never officially confirmed—at least not by the Sussexes' Archewell Productions—but has been reportedly in the works for months now.

"There’s never been any documentary from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed," a spokesperson for Netflix told Deadline. Uhhh, k?