Meghan Markle Made a Statement "In Solidarity With Women and Girls in Iran" During an Appearance in Los Angeles

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle makes advocating for women's rights one of her most important causes, and as such, the Duchess of Sussex chose to make a statement in support of women and girls in Iran during an appearance in Los Angeles.
On Oct. 18, the duchess attended an event for Women@, Spotify's employee resource group for women, wearing a t-shirt with the words "Women, Life, Freedom" in Farsi, thereby showing her commitment to helping women further their human rights in Iran.
This comes in the weeks following the devastating death of Mahsa Amini, who passed away after being detained by Iranian police for allegedly wearing the hijab "improperly." Protests have ensued in Iran and all over the world.
"Wearing the Farsi words 'زن زندگی آزادی' ('Women, Life, Freedom'), Meghan stands in solidarity with women and girls in Iran. The Duchess of Sussex was pictured today alongside Archewell President @MandanaDayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen, who are both Iranian," royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted.
Taking to Instagram, Mandana Dayani shared the photo of the three women with the caption, "Women. Life. Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives."
Dayani added, "At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom. As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni."
Read about how how you can support Iranian women and girls here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Helped Build a Playground in Uvalde to "Provide a Sense of Hope"
It's a really lovely initiative.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Face Washes for Acne That Give a Deep Clean—and Act Fast
Bring on the benzoyl peroxide.
By Samantha Holender
-
A Cashmere Sweater Is a Wardrobe Must-Have
Cashmere is the G.O.A.T. (get it?) of attainable luxury.
By Emma Childs
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Helped Build a Playground in Uvalde to "Provide a Sense of Hope"
It's a really lovely initiative.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Remembers Being Asked to Pad Her Bra and "Suck It In" on 'Deal or No Deal'
She spoke to Paris Hilton about the "bimbo" label.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Podcasting Is Really "Proficient" Compared to Kate and William's Radio Appearance, Royal Commentator Says
For many reasons, the comparison doesn't really hold.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc Has Reportedly Been Postponed Over 'The Crown' Drama
Drama, drama, drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Queen Camilla Poses With Paddington Bear Toys Left for Queen Elizabeth in New Portrait
My heart!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate May Have a Fourth Child in the Near Future, Insider Claims
To be fair, the princess has talked about it a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William "Can't Completely Forgive" Prince Harry for No Longer Supporting Him in His Royal Duties, Katie Nicholl Says
King Charles is trying his best, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Marked Baby Loss Awareness Week on Social Media
It's a cause close to the princess' heart.
By Iris Goldsztajn