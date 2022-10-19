Meghan Markle Made a Statement "In Solidarity With Women and Girls in Iran" During an Appearance in Los Angeles

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle makes advocating for women's rights one of her most important causes, and as such, the Duchess of Sussex chose to make a statement in support of women and girls in Iran during an appearance in Los Angeles.

On Oct. 18, the duchess attended an event for Women@, Spotify's employee resource group for women, wearing a t-shirt with the words "Women, Life, Freedom" in Farsi, thereby showing her commitment to helping women further their human rights in Iran.

This comes in the weeks following the devastating death of Mahsa Amini, who passed away after being detained by Iranian police for allegedly wearing the hijab "improperly." Protests have ensued in Iran and all over the world.

"Wearing the Farsi words 'زن زندگی آزادی' ('Women, Life, Freedom'), Meghan stands in solidarity with women and girls in Iran. The Duchess of Sussex was pictured today alongside Archewell President @MandanaDayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen, who are both Iranian," royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted.

(Image credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Taking to Instagram, Mandana Dayani shared the photo of the three women with the caption, "Women. Life. Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives."

Dayani added, "At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom. As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni."

Read about how how you can support Iranian women and girls here.