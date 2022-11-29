Meghan Markle Helped Prepare Thanksgiving Lunch for Over 300 Women Experiencing Homelessness

'Tis the season for giving, and Meghan Markle is passionate about helping those in need.

Last week, she appeared to join members of the Archewell team in preparing lunch—including a delicious-looking pumpkin pie—for women served by the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

Archewell shared a photo of someone who at the very least looks very similar to the Duchess of Sussex (and I mean, come on, it probably is her) preparing the pie.

They wrote, "Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles.

"DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns and survivors of domestic violence."

Taking to Instagram following their Thanksgiving celebrations, the DWC shared photos of volunteers serving food, captioning it, "As we celebrate Thanksgiving with the amazing women served by Downtown Women’s Center, we give thanks to you, our community, that make it all possible.

"From decorations, to flowers, to pies, your thoughtfulness created a festive and joyful environment. Special thanks to @mayorofla and his staff for joining us today and to @hildasolis for her support!"

Not that I had any doubt about this, but in case you were wondering, the duchess is more than qualified to help prepare delicious festive food.

On her now-defunct Instagram, Markle posted of herself next to a beautifully golden turkey in 2016, and wrote, "Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on!" (via People). So, now you know.