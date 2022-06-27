Meghan Markle Called the Family of Uvalde Victim to Check In, Weeks After School Shooting

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, places flowers as she mourns at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. - Grief at the massacre of 19 children at the elementary school in Texas spilled into confrontation on May 25, as angry questions mounted over gun control -- and whether this latest tragedy could have been prevented. The tight-knit Latino community of Uvalde on May 24 became the site of the worst school shooting in a decade, committed by a disturbed 18-year-old armed with a legally bought assault rifle.
Meghan Markle visited Uvalde, Texas last month in the aftermath of the horrific school shooting that rocked the town on May 24. There, she lay flowers at the makeshift memorial near Robb Elementary School, and donated food and beverages to a community center blood drive.

A few weeks later, the Duchess of Sussex called the family of one of the 21 shooting victims to check in on them.

The nephew of school teacher Irma Garcia, who tragically lost her life while attempting to protect her students, tweeted, "the way my mom just got off the phone with Meghan Markle … the Duchess, she’s so sweet and lovely, she really went out of her way to check on the family, it means so much."

The day after the horrific events in Uvalde, Garcia's nephew paid a loving homage to his late "tia." He wrote, "My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed."

As for the duchess, a spokesperson for her said last month that she visited the Texan town in her "personal capacity as a mother" to "offer her condolences and support in person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief." She is mom to son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, whom she shares with Prince Harry. The duchess traveled from her home in California to Texas to pay her respects.

