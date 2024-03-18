Meryl Streep and Martin Short just went on another public outing—but they still swear they're just friends.
The two iconic actors, who co-starred in the latest season of Only Murders in the Building, were seen attending Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway Saturday night. Merrily star Krystal Joy Brown then posted a video of the two actors backstage with the rest of the cast after the show, per People.
While the pair are apparently just friends, it's a good thing they're getting along so well. Streep's character, Loretta Durkin, is returning to Only Murders in the Building for its fourth season. She and Short, along with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, are currently filming the mystery series' next installment.
The rumors about Streep and Short's relationship status come after Streep confirmed in October that she and Don Gummer separated six years ago.
In January, a rep for Short told E! News that the pair "are just very good friends, nothing more." That same month, Short denied he and Streep were dating during an appearance on Bill Maher's podcast. Through they apparently aren't dating IRL, the pals' Only Murders characters are quite the opposite, as they were happily dating in the show's third season.
