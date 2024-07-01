Michael J. Fox Says It Was "F***ing Mind-Blowing" Performing With Coldplay on Stage at Glastonbury

Michael J. Fox surprised fans when he joined Coldplay on stage during their Glastonbury Festival set on Saturday.

The band welcomed the actor on stage to play guitar on their song "Fix You," in a moment that was incredibly moving for both the performers and the audience.

To introduce Fox, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said, "With his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff: ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Michael J. Fox" (via Variety). This, of course, was a poetic reference to the actor's star turn on the movie Back to the Future, in which he famously performed the song "Go, Johnny, Go!"

And after they played the song, Martin added, "The main reason we’re in a band is because of Back to the Future. So thank you to Michael, our hero."

On Sunday, Fox took to Instagram to share his thoughts and thanks. He posted a series of photos and videos from the festival, and wrote, "My team : Lauren, John and Jeff and Steve

"Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil. Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f*cking mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time. More pics to come."

"Not afraid to say that I was crying happy tears watching your moment!" commented one fan.

Fellow '80s movie legend Jennifer Grey wrote, "Love this!!! (and yer killer team!)"

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, when he was just 29 years old. In a bid to help others living with his diagnosis, he created the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in 2000.

In 2023, Fox released the documentary Still, about his life and illness, which is now streaming on Apple TV.