Dakota Johnson is Marie Claire's summer cover star. In the issue, she talks about her upcoming movie, High Note, and the types of projects she enjoys working on. These days, that includes directing music videos for her boyfriend Chris Martin's band. A few months ago, Coldplay dropped their new music video, "Cry, Cry, Cry," but Johnson didn't get the gig solely because she's dating Coldplay's frontman.

“I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine—not because they’re partial to me at all,” she tells Marie Claire with a laugh. Johnson and Martin have been dating since late 2017 and have kept their relationship very private.

The video she co-directed with documentary director Cory Bailey was released around Valentine's Day this year and took place in London's Rivoli Ballroom. It shows Johnson's attention to detail, no matter how big the project. She says she gave an extra look to every "every single detail," from the amount of confetti that would touch the dance floor to the color of their shoe laces.

"When I work, I'm constantly thinking about the job. It takes up so much of my brain," she explains. "Not all of my projects are only good messages, but all of them have a little bit of something that makes me feel like it's an okay thing to pour my heart into."

