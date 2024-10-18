Milo Ventimiglia Calls 'This Is Us' Costar Mandy Moore "Lovely, Kind, Beautiful, Wonderful"
So sweet!
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore are fast friends, but things didn't always go totally smoothly between them on This Is Us.
Speaking on the That Was Us podcast on Oct. 15, Ventimiglia recalled an incident that happened between them on set, which both actors now think is hilarious—and he began the story by sweetly praising his costar.
"So I’ll just start by saying of course, we all know that Mandy Moore is one of the kindest human beings," he said. "She is who you all see her to be. Lovely, kind, beautiful, wonderful. Mandy Moore has never been cursed at in her life."
Moore enthusiastically agreed, "Yeah, no one’s said 'F you' to me before."
Ventimiglia continued, "In the middle of a take, things were kind of going in a direction, I think I, as Jack, was feeling it, and I was a little defensive."
The actor explained, addressing Moore, "I think you might have dropped an F bomb, but then at one point just in this back-and-forth at the very end of, like, the chasing around, I'm just like, 'f*** you!'"
He added, "And I kind of had started to look away—Mandy had literally [put her] her finger under my chin and pulled my face back. And what did you say, though?
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you'd like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
"I know what you said. You said, 'Look me in the f***ing face!'"
As mentioned, there's zero bad blood between the costars, and they think that incident between them was really funny. And of course it makes sense for things to get a little heated when you're filming as emotional a show as This Is Us.
The series ran for six seasons between 2016 and 2022. It also starred Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, and Justin Hartley. Moore and Ventimiglia played the other three actors' parents on the show, so of course their storylines were especially poignant.
