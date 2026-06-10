Taylor Swift has a friend in Oscar de la Renta. They've been attached at the hip for decades, reuniting at the 2021 Grammy Awards, the 2023 Eras Tour film premiere, and Selena Gomez's wedding last fall. Swift is never deterred by the brand's four or five-figure price tags. At the Toy Story 5 premiere on June 9, she made a $8,990 Oscar de la Renta gown her own with an $80 necklace.

In Hollywood, it's common for a VIP guest to walk red carpets in full-length gowns, before changing into something shorter for after-parties. Swift did the opposite for her first film screening in three years. She arrived in a patchwork mini dress from Erdem, saving her stage-sweeping gown for surprise performances of "You've Got a Friend In Me" and her new song, "I Knew It, I Knew You."

Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 appearance started in an Erdem mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer galloped away from Jessie the Cowgirl-inspired looks for a plunge, sleeveless slip in Pixar-ball yellow. Oscar de la Renta embroidered crystals, sequins, and porcelain flower appliqués onto summer's lemon yellow color trend.

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Cream-colored daisies covered Swift's entire bodice, before tapering toward the column skirt. The Spring 2026 creation retailed for $8,990 before it sold out. Swift's necklace, on the other hand, is under $100 and still shoppable.

Swift performed two Toy Story songs in the Oscar de la Renta design. (Image credit: @pixar)

Swift's accessories only got more expensive as the evening went on. She arrived in a $2,080 tennis bracelet from Miraki, a $4,410 Selim Mouzannar band, and her Kindred Lubeck engagement ring. Once she took center stage, Alder Fine Jewellery's diamond drop earrings made their debut.

Give it up for Swift's sparklers during her "I Knew It, I Knew You" performance. (Image credit: Pixar and Disney Music

Next, the "Opalite" singer's horseshoe pendant from Sophie Jane Jewels—the same one she wore with a striped summer dress last month—traded places with an $80 necklace from South Korean jewelry label NADRI. Set on an 18K gold-plated chain, her cushion-cut, cubic zirconia gemstone was a perfect shade match to her Oscar de la Renta dress. The necklace sparkled as much as her engagement ring, the dress's daisies, and the jewels pinned into her hair.

NADRI Macaron Yellow Cushion Cz Pendant $80 at nadri.com

It's rare for Swift to style something as accessible as her $80 Toy Story 5 necklace. On the off chance she does, her exact pieces sell out faster than you can say, "To infinity and beyond!" Some of the pop star's most unmissable sparklers cost Swifties less than $200, including the $44 Bauble Bar find she wore to a 2024 Kansas City Chiefs game, a $120 heart necklace from BonBonWhims, and a $63 Reputation-coded snake ring.

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Take notes, Swifties. If the A-lister's gown is pushing four figures, check her jewelry stack for a more accessible piece of her style.