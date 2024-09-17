Mandy Moore Says She's Being "Followed Everywhere" While Pregnant With Her Third Child
"I'm literally about to give birth... and for the last few days, there has been someone who has followed me."
Mandy Moore is currently pregnant with her third child, and she's understandably unhappy about being followed by strangers.
In an Instagram Story posted to her account, Moore explained (via JustJared), "I'm literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day, and for the last few days, there has been someone who has followed me, or us, in their car, everywhere."
Explaining why the presence of paparazzi was slightly strange, Moore continued, "We live very much off the beaten path. We live a quiet life. I’m 40 years old. I’m not anybody. I’m not someone who's trying to have my picture taken."
As for the role of paparazzi photographers in the entertainment industry, Moore explained, "I'm annoyed that that job still exists—like, 'Hello! We have social media.' We’re all disseminating our own information and pictures and sharing what we want, so why do you exist? Who cares about people taking other people's pictures anymore?"
But most of all, Moore dislikes that some photographers seemingly think they're acting incognito, when they're very much not. "What I get annoyed by is that they think I don’t see them!" she said.
The This Is Us star also alleged that one of the people who had followed her had been driving dangerously. "I noticed this guy flip around and follow me, run red lights, run stop signs and do all that stuff," she noted. "And I’m just like, 'You’re doing way too much. I notice you.'"
However, Moore clarified that she's not feeling sorry for herself, but simply doesn't understand the interest in her personal life. "It's not a 'woe is me' thing," she said. "It's just an annoying part of the job that mostly does not exist for someone like me. I just have a real distaste for it. And I see you sir! I see you! Okay?"
Moore shares two sons—Gus, 3, and Oscar, 1—with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
