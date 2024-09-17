Mandy Moore is currently pregnant with her third child, and she's understandably unhappy about being followed by strangers.

In an Instagram Story posted to her account, Moore explained (via JustJared), "I'm literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day, and for the last few days, there has been someone who has followed me, or us, in their car, everywhere."

Explaining why the presence of paparazzi was slightly strange, Moore continued, "We live very much off the beaten path. We live a quiet life. I’m 40 years old. I’m not anybody. I’m not someone who's trying to have my picture taken."

As for the role of paparazzi photographers in the entertainment industry, Moore explained, "I'm annoyed that that job still exists—like, 'Hello! We have social media.' We’re all disseminating our own information and pictures and sharing what we want, so why do you exist? Who cares about people taking other people's pictures anymore?"

But most of all, Moore dislikes that some photographers seemingly think they're acting incognito, when they're very much not. "What I get annoyed by is that they think I don’t see them!" she said.

The This Is Us star also alleged that one of the people who had followed her had been driving dangerously. "I noticed this guy flip around and follow me, run red lights, run stop signs and do all that stuff," she noted. "And I’m just like, 'You’re doing way too much. I notice you.'"

However, Moore clarified that she's not feeling sorry for herself, but simply doesn't understand the interest in her personal life. "It's not a 'woe is me' thing," she said. "It's just an annoying part of the job that mostly does not exist for someone like me. I just have a real distaste for it. And I see you sir! I see you! Okay?"

Moore shares two sons—Gus, 3, and Oscar, 1—with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith.