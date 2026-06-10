Forget the Jersey—Here’s How I’m Styling Blue and Orange to Watch the Knicks

Picture this: neighborhood watch parties on crowded streets; striking up a conversation about the game with strangers on the subway; getting together with your friends at a crowded, sweaty SoHo sports bar on a Monday night. The NBA finals have turned most of the country, and all of New York City, into something our generation desperately craves: a conversation starter and a building brick for community.

Whether you genuinely can’t name a single player or are a dedicated sports fan, there is no denying the electric energy running through the start of summer. So, if you made plans over the next two weeks to watch the rest of the playoffs and soak up the energy, but have no idea what to wear, let me give you some easy ideas so you’re set to go chant “Knicks in five!"

As a Knicks season ticket holder, and just a general NBA fanatic, I’ve been to more games than I can count. I definitely struggled at first to integrate my personal style into what you would typically think of as basketball game attire, but I’ve learned that you don’t need to be a WAG or sit courtside in order to show some team spirit and look cute.

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(Image credit: Vivian Li)

(Image credit: Vivian Li)

Pull Out Your Orange and Blue (or Black and Silver)

Especially if you’re heading out with a friend, consider taking a couples' costume approach to getting dressed. I’ve seen so many duos out on the streets of NYC in complementary orange and blue tops, alongside a simple pair of jeans. It really doesn’t need to be complicated, and while Knicks colors are definitely harder to buy than Spurs colors (come on, black is literally universal), I have a few pieces—like my Prada F/W 2001 orange top, or the below Aritzia royal blue top—that I re-wear throughout the season. I would say especially compared to other sports like F1 or tennis, the basketball crowd is way more casual and street style-esque. So don’t overthink it: toss on a solid pair of heels and head out to your closest neighborhood sports bar.

Consider Vintage Merch

I would be lying if I said I didn’t own an official jersey. But given how pricey they get, I say buying a vintage Knicks tee is a much better investment. Bonus points if it’s rare, because I promise it will be a conversation starter whether you're out on game days. I love the way creator Marisa Menist styled the below relaxed Knicks tee with a cute pair of orange shorts and a statement bag.

You can find plenty of curated stores in NYC for retro merch, such as Mr. Throwback in the East Village, or turn to online sources and score something that will instantaneously make you the coolest person at the Central Park watch party.

(Image credit: Vivian Li)

Don’t Forget About the Power of Accessories

For my more casual basketball fans out there, I get you might not want to invest in a whole new wardrobe for the playoffs. But consider that an on-theme accessory goes a long way. Take Jordyn Woods (fiancée of Knicks player Karl Anthony-Towns, and owner of Woods by Jordyn), for example. If you’ve been online at all this finals run, you might recognize her trademark orange bag. She’s worn it to almost every game we’ve won during our 13-game winning streak, and it’s become the team’s unofficial good-luck charm. While it is definitely a statement bag, it’s also versatile enough to keep wearing long after the finals are over.

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Woods by Jordyn Tux Clutch Mini in Summer Citrus $125 at woodsbyjordyn.com

I also love the way creator Jo Rosenthal styled a series of Knicks-inspired outfits featuring a fun glittery blue bag or orange sandals. These are all things that can be transitioned into long-term wear after the season ends. Think a pair of azure blue heels—alternately, a simple Knicks hat would do the trick, which would definitely be a more digestible financial investment.

It’s a truly historic time, for both the Knicks (who haven’t won a championship since 1973) and the Spurs (one of the youngest teams ever to compete in the finals.) I love that new fans, especially women, are being introduced to basketball through these playoffs. So if you don’t want to miss out on this exhilarating atmosphere, toss on a look and run out the door! And don’t forget to have fun, no matter who you’re cheering for.