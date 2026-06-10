Will Taylor Swift's Outfit at the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 Be a Slam Dunk?

Yes, Taylor Swift joined the Kansas City Chiefs family when she started dating Travis Kelce. But she won't be so quick to marry into her fiancé's Cleveland Cavaliers fandom: she pledged allegiance to the New York Knicks over a decade ago. If she shows up wearing a Knicks outfit on June 10, Swift will declare her house still divided on the basketball court.

Only a genuine Knicks fan would book a red-eye flight from L.A.'s Toy Story 5 premiere to Madison Square Garden. Page Six reported Swift will join Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee in "celebrity row." If anyone can boost the NBA finalists' morale after Monday's tragic loss, it's Swift. With her infectious energy—and chic courtside style—the Knicks have a shot at resuming their 13-game winning streak. Swifties know she's that powerful.

According to Page Six, a source said Swift is attending Game 4 with friends: "She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them." It sounds like Kelce is still grieving his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers' loss, far from the confines of MSG. Swift will have to do one last walkthrough of their rumored wedding venue alone.

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Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce at the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game last month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pop star's personal style has done a complete 180 since her first New York Knicks games. 1989-era Swift in 2014 would've never worn her faded wide-leg denim, H&M x Stella McCartney tank top, and Dior Cigale Bag at Game 3 of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Skinny jeans were more of her courtside speed back in the day. Plus, her bejeweled tank would be way too flashy.

The "Blank Space" singer joined celebrity row for the first time on Oct. 29, 2014, when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Knicks. (That's two days after 1989 first broke sales records, by the way.) She kept her merch to a minimum, adding a teeny-tiny Knicks pin to her black top with three-quarter-length sleeves.

Whether she was on stage or in the MSG stands, matching sets were the main character in her 1989 closet. It's no surprise that skinny jeans and Christian Louboutin boots continued the color story. Six sets of buckles on each stiletto felt surprisingly grungy for the pop princess. Yet, because of their red bottoms, the Louboutins weren't too off-brand.

Over 10 years ago, Swift joined Karlie Kloss at a New York Knicks game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once the 1989 debut dust settled, Swift returned to Madison Square Garden in Nov. 2014, hoping her second pair of skinny jeans would double as a good luck charm. Sadly, the Knicks lost again, this time to the Orlando Magic.

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Swifties still won, though. Her style slam dunk stacked a burgundy long-sleeve and terracotta-tinted denim over black Rag & Bone boots. They were noticeably missing any embellishments, unless each block heel counts.

One month later, Swift reclaimed her courtside seat in skinny jeans again. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If this Knicks appearance is anything like Swift's last, she won't wear a splash of orange or blue. That's not to say she'll resort to skinny denim and ankle booties, though. She might even skip wide-leg jeans, given they weren't the Cavaliers' good luck charm last month.

Knowing Swift, she'll go all out for her first Madison Square Garden sighting since 2019's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. But don't expect her to scream too loud, Travis Kelce-style. The icon is being inducted into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame tomorrow, June 11.

TOPICS Taylor Swift