Will Taylor Swift's Outfit at the Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 Be a Slam Dunk?
She's the morale boost her team needs right now.
Yes, Taylor Swift joined the Kansas City Chiefs family when she started dating Travis Kelce. But she won't be so quick to marry into her fiancé's Cleveland Cavaliers fandom: she pledged allegiance to the New York Knicks over a decade ago. If she shows up wearing a Knicks outfit on June 10, Swift will declare her house still divided on the basketball court.
Only a genuine Knicks fan would book a red-eye flight from L.A.'s Toy Story 5 premiere to Madison Square Garden. Page Six reported Swift will join Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee in "celebrity row." If anyone can boost the NBA finalists' morale after Monday's tragic loss, it's Swift. With her infectious energy—and chic courtside style—the Knicks have a shot at resuming their 13-game winning streak. Swifties know she's that powerful.
According to Page Six, a source said Swift is attending Game 4 with friends: "She’s a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them." It sounds like Kelce is still grieving his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers' loss, far from the confines of MSG. Swift will have to do one last walkthrough of their rumored wedding venue alone.
The pop star's personal style has done a complete 180 since her first New York Knicks games. 1989-era Swift in 2014 would've never worn her faded wide-leg denim, H&M x Stella McCartney tank top, and Dior Cigale Bag at Game 3 of the Cavaliers vs. Knicks NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Skinny jeans were more of her courtside speed back in the day. Plus, her bejeweled tank would be way too flashy.
The "Blank Space" singer joined celebrity row for the first time on Oct. 29, 2014, when the Chicago Bulls defeated the Knicks. (That's two days after 1989 first broke sales records, by the way.) She kept her merch to a minimum, adding a teeny-tiny Knicks pin to her black top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
Whether she was on stage or in the MSG stands, matching sets were the main character in her 1989 closet. It's no surprise that skinny jeans and Christian Louboutin boots continued the color story. Six sets of buckles on each stiletto felt surprisingly grungy for the pop princess. Yet, because of their red bottoms, the Louboutins weren't too off-brand.
Once the 1989 debut dust settled, Swift returned to Madison Square Garden in Nov. 2014, hoping her second pair of skinny jeans would double as a good luck charm. Sadly, the Knicks lost again, this time to the Orlando Magic.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Swifties still won, though. Her style slam dunk stacked a burgundy long-sleeve and terracotta-tinted denim over black Rag & Bone boots. They were noticeably missing any embellishments, unless each block heel counts.
If this Knicks appearance is anything like Swift's last, she won't wear a splash of orange or blue. That's not to say she'll resort to skinny denim and ankle booties, though. She might even skip wide-leg jeans, given they weren't the Cavaliers' good luck charm last month.
Knowing Swift, she'll go all out for her first Madison Square Garden sighting since 2019's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. But don't expect her to scream too loud, Travis Kelce-style. The icon is being inducted into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame tomorrow, June 11.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.