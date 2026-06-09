With a decade of fashion reporting under my belt, I’m pretty wary of promises brands make with flashy product names and cutesy influencer campaigns. I’ve tried “dream” ballet flats that cause nightmare-inducing blisters, and “essential” tees that unravel after a few washes. Don’t even get me started on pieces christened as “everyday” essentials…that, really, only work in one or two specific outfits. But this week, I’ve gotten to know Alex Mill's "Perfect" Weekday Tote lives up to the promises in its name—and then some.

Celebrities’ “Perfect” Alex Mill Tote

I agree with Gwyneth Paltrow and Kaia Gerber: The Alex Mill Perfect Weekday Tote is perfect. (Image credit: Backgrid)

I’ve spotted Alex Mill’s under-$200 tote, dubbed the “Perfect Weekday,” here and there around New York City. But recently, the cargo-style canvas tote has made some serious inroads with women like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kaia Gerber, and Emma Chamberlain.

None of these women play by the same styling rules or shop at the same brands. And yet! Each one looked at the same laptop-friendly, double-handle tote bag and found a reliable vessel for carrying…whatever it is celebrities carry between their version of a work day and errands. (Erewhon groceries and an It-lit book, maybe?) Plus, the utility pockets and custom monograms seamlessly move from closet to closet, outfit to outfit. Naturally, my interest was piqued. If a growing cohort of multi-generational cool girls says this is the bag to carry, I had to swap out my nylon tote and try it myself.

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How I Style It

Carrying my Alex Mill bag around the Upper East Side. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

My first week as an Alex Mill tote owner has been filled with work appointments, doctor’s appointments, and appointment TV. (Love Island is big in my house.) So I’ve been carrying this bag alongside outfits that strike the same work hard, play hard—but not try-hard—balance. Usually, that’s a billowy button-up in a bright color on top, and every stylish mom’s favorite drawstring taffeta pants on the bottom. (There are only a few sizes left in stock of my favorite pair, so I hunted down a more plentiful alternative at J.Crew. You're welcome!)

Don’t @ me for wearing flip-flops in the city—cool girls in Copenhagen taught me there’s nothing wrong with a comfy sandal on the go, especially when you’re expecting. Conclusion: The Alex Mill tote holds up, and I plan to go get it monogrammed ASAP.

I know this tote is technically called a “Weekday” style, but it has everything I want from a weekend pool bag, too. (That is, space for a towel, sunscreen, and my Kindle, cut from a non-fussy fabric that won’t suffer water damage in the splash zone.) I’ll spend summer Saturdays toting it to my nearest rooftop alongside a cover-up that doubles as a dress and my favorite smoothing Left on Friday swimsuit—which, BTW, is also Gwyneth Paltrow-approved.

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