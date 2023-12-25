Miranda Kerr Shows Off Her Gorgeous Christmas Decor—and Her Growing Baby Bump

The model posed with her Christmas tree in a strappy red dress.

Miranda Kerr's home is decked out for Christmas as she prepares to welcome her fourth child.

The model and Kora Organics founder shared an Instagram slideshow on Sunday showcasing her Christmas tree, holiday-themed table settings, and more. In the first photo, Kerr poses by the tree in a stunning red dress, cradling her baby bump and making a kissy face at the camera. "Tis the season," Kerr captioned the photoset.

Kerr's Christmas dinner table, meanwhile, was festive to the nines, with sparkling, holly-themed napkins and placemats, along with elegant candles and glossy flatware. Her photo set also included a group shot of her holiday guests, along with a close-up of her three children's embroidered stockings (hung with care, of course).

Kerr shares 12-year-old Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, along with five-year-old Hart and four-year-old Myles with husband Evan Spiegel. She and the Snapchat founder tied the knot in 2017.

In September, Kerr announced her current pregnancy, sharing that her fourth child will be a boy. "Being a mother has changed my perspective on everything," the model told Marie Claire UK in October 2022. "It's the greatest blessing, bringing life to this world."

