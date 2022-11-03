Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina Secretly Got Married, So Now We Know Love Is Real

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes in this life, something truly beautiful happens.

Exhibit A: A former Miss Puerto Rico and former Miss Argentina just announced their secret marriage, and it's straight out of a rom com, TBH.

The Puerto Rican Fabiola Valentín and Argentinian Mariana Varela met at the Miss Grand International competition in 2020, and had kept their romance under wraps until earlier this week, when they announced that they had secretly gotten married via Instagram.

In a shared post, Valentín and Varela wrote, "Después de decidir mantener en privacidad nuestra relación, les abrimos las puertas en un día especial. 28/10/22." CBS News translates the caption as, "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22."

The caption accompanied the sweetest photo and video montage I've ever seen, showing the newlyweds snuggling and generally being adorable in a bunch of different settings. They also shared a look at their matching wedding rings, which are—appropriately and amazingly—crown-shaped. From pageant queens to queens of each other's hearts, if you will.

Fellow contestant Abena Appiah, who won Miss Grand International the year Valentín and Varela were in the running, was thrilled for the two women, commenting, "Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union."

A post shared by Fabiola Valentín 🌙 (@fabiolavalentinpr) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Though the lovebirds hadn't previously confirmed their relationship, they have been posting a ton of photos together over the past few months, so they weren't being insanely secretive about it, either.

A post shared by MARIANA VARELA (@marianajvarela) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In December 2021, Valentín even captioned an Instagram post dedicated to her now-wife, "One of the great gifts in this experience was your friendship. Walking this process with you was a special and real one. Miss you, my girl" (via Us Weekly).

So: Love exists, good morning, you're welcome.