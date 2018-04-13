Nicki Minaj Says Cardi B and Migos "Allowed Me to Look Like I Lied"

Nicki Minaj is opening up about her rumored feuds, starting with that whole messy situation with Cardi B and Migos.

During an interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 radio to promote her new music, Nicki addressed rumors that she had butt heads with Cardi B and Migos during their collaboration, "MotorSport." Even though Nicki says the beef itself is fabricated, she admitted that she still ended up feeling hurt by the whole situation.

"When I first came in the game, if a female of [my] stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you," she said. "The first interview [Cardi] did after 'MotorSport' came out, it just really hurt me, because she looked so aggravated and angry, and the only thing she kept saying was, 'I didn't hear that, she changed her verse.'"



When Nicki didn't appear in the song's music video, the feud rumors escalated, but Nicki explained that the reason behind her absence from the video was a simple (and innocent) scheduling conflict. She still seems a little bitter that Cardi and Migos didn't speak out in her defense at the time.

"When it was time to clear the air about that, no one did that," she said. "All of them allowed me to look like I lied."



What's more, Nicki thinks Cardi should have been pretty psyched just to be doing a song with Nicki Minaj. Not an exaggeration, check out the quote:

"Up until this recent interview that [Cardi B] did, I had never seen her show me genuine love," she said. "I could just imagine how many girls wish they could have been on a song with Nicki Minaj. I'm not saying it in a cocky way ... It's because of the Nicki hate train that she felt like she could speak about me in that manner."

