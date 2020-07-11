Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son, Deacon, Just Released His First Single, "Long Run"

This week, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, released his first single, "Long Run."

The 16-year-old, who goes simply by "Deacon" as an artist, produced the song, which features Nina Nesbitt's vocals.

Deacon doesn't sing on the track, much to the disappointment of many fans.

When it comes to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's perfect, eerily clone-like offspring, their oldest, daughter Ava, usually gets most of the attention, particularly for looking exactly like her famous mom. Now, however, the couple's son, Deacon, is barreling into the spotlight with his debut single. Yes, you read that right: In addition to looking like the second coming of Ryan Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe is an actual musician.

Deacon's first single, "Long Run," features the vocal talents of Nina Nesbitt—and, much to the disappointment of several YouTube commenters, at least, only Nina Nesbitt. You see, Deacon (who goes by his first name only as a musical artist), is just a producer. Think of him as a teenage Calvin Harris of sorts, and brace yourself against any disappointment at not hearing his (presumably) silky voice on the track. Listen to it for yourself below:

Naturally, the 16-year-old's parents are in full-on doting mom and dad mode, gushing about the song on their respective social media accounts.

"New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe... his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! 💫 It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say 🤗?!) check it out! link in my stories 🎶 ❤️," Reese wrote on Instagram.

As for Ryan, he let his excitement pour out on Twitter, writing, "My son’s debut single as a producer #LongRun is about to be played for the first time on @sirius on BPM channel. Right now!!!!!!"

My son’s debut single as a producer #LongRun is about to be played for the first time on @sirius on BPM channel. Right now!!!!!! — philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 9, 2020

Is it terrible if we still hope Deacon sings on the next one, even though he is clearly a talented producer? It's okay to dream, right?

