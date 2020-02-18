image
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Look Scarily Similar in a New Selfie

I saw two Reeses at first glance.

image
By Emily Dixon
"Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere
Monica SchipperGetty Images

Let's acknowledge it: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is her own individual person, and not a throwback Reese, and is probably ever so slightly sick of our collective astonishment that she looks an awful lot like the woman who contributed a solid 50% of her DNA. And yet I cannot help but be astonished! At first glance, I sincerely believed Witherspoon's latest Instagram post featured 2020 Reese alongside 1999 Tracy Flick. Observe:

View this post on Instagram

Weekend ski bunnies 🎿

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

In fact, the mother-daughter duo have been especially committed to twinning of late. Take their photo in co-ordinating puffer jackets back in January. Or their selfie in matching black outfits and matching red lips before Christmas. Or their smiley moment over salad in November, which prompted cries of "twins!" from Gabrielle Union, Kacey Musgraves, and Rita Wilson, as Elle reports.

Witherspoon and Phillippe have a seriously enviable relationship, apparently unburdened by the constant comparisons I and other reproachable members of the media cannot help but make. Last July, Phillippe posted a photo of her mom with the caption, "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all."

And on Phillippe's 20th birthday in September, Witherspoon returned the sentiment. "Watching your little girl grow into a gorgeous, thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving young woman defies words," she wrote on Instagram. "It has got to be the greatest gift I could ever receive. I love you @avaphillippe to the moon, around the stars and back!"

Still, if Phillippe ever fancies going a day without being mistaken for Elle Woods the Younger, she can always return to a technique she tried out on Instagram last week: dyeing her hair pink.

