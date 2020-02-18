Let's acknowledge it: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is her own individual person, and not a throwback Reese, and is probably ever so slightly sick of our collective astonishment that she looks an awful lot like the woman who contributed a solid 50% of her DNA. And yet I cannot help but be astonished! At first glance, I sincerely believed Witherspoon's latest Instagram post featured 2020 Reese alongside 1999 Tracy Flick. Observe:

In fact, the mother-daughter duo have been especially committed to twinning of late. Take their photo in co-ordinating puffer jackets back in January. Or their selfie in matching black outfits and matching red lips before Christmas. Or their smiley moment over salad in November, which prompted cries of "twins!" from Gabrielle Union, Kacey Musgraves, and Rita Wilson, as Elle reports.

Witherspoon and Phillippe have a seriously enviable relationship, apparently unburdened by the constant comparisons I and other reproachable members of the media cannot help but make. Last July, Phillippe posted a photo of her mom with the caption, "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work. She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others. I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all."

And on Phillippe's 20th birthday in September, Witherspoon returned the sentiment. "Watching your little girl grow into a gorgeous, thoughtful, compassionate, fun-loving young woman defies words," she wrote on Instagram. "It has got to be the greatest gift I could ever receive. I love you @avaphillippe to the moon, around the stars and back!"

Still, if Phillippe ever fancies going a day without being mistaken for Elle Woods the Younger, she can always return to a technique she tried out on Instagram last week: dyeing her hair pink.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here