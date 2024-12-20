Nancy Meyers Didn't Mean for 'The Holiday' to Be a "Christmas Movie"

The Holiday director Nancy Meyers never meant for her cult 2006 film to be a "Christmas movie," so she kind of failed spectacularly on that front.

"I know it’s called The Holiday because they’re taking a holiday, but it could have been called that if it was in the summer," Meyers explained during a recent appearance on the Hollywood Gold podcast (via People)

"Everybody sees it as a Christmas movie, and when I watched it last night to prepare, I was a little shocked at how much Christmas was in it."

To be fair, I love that this ultimate Christmas movie was low-key an accident.

Also on the podcast, Meyers revealed that when Kate Winslet's character is running around Cameron Diaz' character's house in Los Angeles, those are all real rooms that they created for the film. So that's pretty cool.

Another amazing tidbit about The Holiday has been uncovered this week: the fact that Jude Law's daughter in the film, the character named Sophie, is a 25-year-old woman now, who has a four-year-old daughter of her own.

Miffy Englefield hasn't acted since 2011, and is now a TikTok content creator who often shares glimpses of her family life with her little girl Frankie.

In one video, Englefield also answered some of the most common questions she gets about her time on The Holiday, including what the cast was like (super kind and welcoming), whether she's kept in touch with any of them (not really), and whether she'd be open to acting again in the future (yes).

If you've yet to watch The Holiday this year, now is as good a time as any, or if you're looking for a bunch more Christmas movies to lose yourself in, Marie Claire has compiled a list of the best ones you can watch on Netflix right now—and there are SO many. You're welcome!