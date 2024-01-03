Naomi Campbell Celebrates Her “BFF,” Fellow Supermodel Christy Turlington, on Her 55th Birthday

Supermodel Christy Turlington turned 55 yesterday, and fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell took the time to wish her “BFF” Turlington a happy birthday, sharing a series of photos of the two and calling her “chosen family.”

Campbell wrote a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend and colleague on Instagram , highlighting some of her favorite qualities about Turlington in the process. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO , My BFF my 1st room mate ever , chosen family of 37 years .. @cturlington!!” Campbell wrote. “#QUEEN One of the Most beautiful in the world inside and out, intelligent, hardworking, loyal, caring and Kind..always consistent, SO PROUD OF ALL THE GREAT WORK YOU DO @everymomcounts SAVING MOTHERS AND BABIES FROM MATERNAL MORTALITY. Enjoy your special day .. we love you always as we celebrate you Turly.” She signed off with three hashtags: #family #bff #happybirthday—and crown, birthday cake, and heart emojis.

In addition to a current photo of the two of them hugging, Campbell also shared images of their modeling shoots from yesteryear.

Turlington and Campbell—along with fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista—appeared last September in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models. “My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy, and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world,” Campbell wrote in a post about the series. “We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate, and inspire young people around the world.”

In addition to appearing as the subjects of the docuseries, the four women also executive produced the show, People reports, and they appeared on the cover of Vogue and British Vogue’s September issues. “I am so excited to reunite with @cindycrawford , @naomi , @lindaevangelista for the September cover of @voguemagazine @britishvogue which played a huge role in each of our careers from the start,” Turlington wrote about the covers on Instagram. “Being together on a shoot again brought back so many fun memories. Thank you #AnnaWintour @edward_enninful #Sally Singer @rafaelpavarotti_ @stephane_marais_officiali, @eugenesouleiman and everyone who helped make these days so special.”

In a behind-the-scenes video of the cover shoot, Campbell told Vogue “My reaction was, is this really happening? Just to get us all together shooting with Edward [Enninful, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue] and Anna [Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue], it was a joy.”