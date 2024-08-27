Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Wears Brat Green Outfit to Mark Her Return to the US Open
The athlete's custom-made uniform proves brat summer isn't over just yet.
Tennis great Naomi Osaka is officially back at the U.S. Open, and she is showing up in style.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the 26-year-old returned to USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City after two years away wearing an impossible-to-miss outfit—a custom-made collaboration from AMBUSH designer Yoon Ahn and Nike in the color of the summer, brat green.
Not only was Osaka giving unapologetic brat, she also stepped onto the court covered in head-to-toe bows, including bows on the back of her sneakers as well as her bright green tennis dress.
The custom outfit featured a removable green and white tulle tutu, as well as a white windbreaker that also featured, you guessed it, a bright green bow.
The outfit also included a satin bomber, because it's brat summer, ya'll!
In an interview for a new profile on Osaka featured in Highsnobiety, Osaka's brat green outfit is a "nod to our love for Japan and Japanese subcultures, where both of us are from."
A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety)
A photo posted by on
Osaka famously withdrew from the French Open in 2021, then took a step back from the competitive tennis court to prioritize her mental health and to start a family. In January 2023, she announced she was pregnant and would not be competing that year. In July of the same year, she gave birth to her daughter, People reported at the time.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Osaka did return to the U.S. Open in 2023, but not to compete—she instead spoke on a panel with Michael Phelps (among others) on the importance of mental health in sports.
“I actually felt lonely during my pregnancy just because I felt like I wasn’t able to do a lot of things,” she said at the time. "Normally I’m thinking, ‘If I’m going to be an independent woman, then I’m not going to ask anyone for help. Whenever something happens, just take it on the chin.’ But then I got to a place where I needed to ask for help.”
In a 2020 essay for Esquire, Osaka also touched on her many identities that exist outside of tennis.
"As long as I can remember, people have struggled to define me. I’ve never really fit into one description—but people are so fast to give me a label. Is she Japanese? American? Haitian? Black? Asian? Well, I’m all of these things together at the same time," she wrote at the time.
"I was born in Osaka, Japan to a Haitian father and Japanese mother. I spent my formative years growing up in the United States. I’m a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a girlfriend," she continued. "I’m Asian, I’m Black, and I’m female. I’m as normal a 22-year-old as anyone, except I happen to be good at tennis. I’ve accepted myself as just me: Naomi Osaka."
In an interview with The New York Times, Osaka spoke on the type of fashion she saw, giving some additional insight into her return outfit and homage to her country.
"I remember one of the first times I went to Japan, I saw so many frills and so many bows,” Osaka told the publication. “I wouldn’t automatically associate myself with being girlish when I’m on the court, but I tend to gravitate toward really beautiful and cute things. I think there’s something quite cool in making that an emphasis.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Act Fast—Glossier’s Sunset Sale Will End Quicker Than Golden Hour
So many summer beauty favorites are discounted right now.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While on Vacation in Sardinia
The ‘Barbie’ star is reportedly expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Hailey Bieber Uses Beloved '80s Children’s Film to Announce She's Officially a Mom
The model’s own Instagram post was subtle…and sweet.
By Danielle Campoamor Published