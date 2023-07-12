Naomi Osaka Has Welcomed Her Daughter, Boyfriend and New Dad Cordae Confirms

Yay!!!

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (R) and US singer Cordae arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
(Image credit: Photo by Angela Weiss / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Naomi Osaka and Cordae are officially parents!

The tennis champion and rapper just welcomed a baby girl, who was born in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People.

The source said of mom and baby, "They are doing well."

The proud new dad also confirmed his happy news during a concert in Calgary, Alberta, with a fan sharing a sweet video of him on stage on Twitter.

In the clip, Cordae said to the crowd, "Y'all a part of my family. And speaking of family—my daughter [Shai] was just born a couple of days ago. So I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl [Shai]. Love you, I'm going back home."

As you can see, Cordae also revealed the little girl's name here, though we don't know the exact spelling at this time.

See more

We first found out about Osaka's pregnancy news back in January, when she shared a sonogram on Twitter, alongside some wise words.

She wrote at the time, "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha.

"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

See more

Back in June, Osaka and Cordae also hosted the sweetest baby shower, posting lots of cute pics from it on Instagram.

A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

A photo posted by on

Wishing this family of three the happiest time ahead!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸