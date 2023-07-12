Naomi Osaka Has Welcomed Her Daughter, Boyfriend and New Dad Cordae Confirms

Naomi Osaka and Cordae are officially parents!
The tennis champion and rapper just welcomed a baby girl, who was born in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to People.
The source said of mom and baby, "They are doing well."
The proud new dad also confirmed his happy news during a concert in Calgary, Alberta, with a fan sharing a sweet video of him on stage on Twitter.
In the clip, Cordae said to the crowd, "Y'all a part of my family. And speaking of family—my daughter [Shai] was just born a couple of days ago. So I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl [Shai]. Love you, I'm going back home."
As you can see, Cordae also revealed the little girl's name here, though we don't know the exact spelling at this time.
The name is so freaking cute!! Awww 🥺 pic.twitter.com/p2NaQjR1HRJuly 11, 2023
We first found out about Osaka's pregnancy news back in January, when she shared a sonogram on Twitter, alongside some wise words.
She wrote at the time, "The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.
"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.
"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom', haha.
"2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."
Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3IJanuary 11, 2023
Back in June, Osaka and Cordae also hosted the sweetest baby shower, posting lots of cute pics from it on Instagram.
A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)
A photo posted by on
Wishing this family of three the happiest time ahead!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
