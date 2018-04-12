Behold: These Are the 7 Beauty Products Meghan Markle Really, Truly Swears By

Meghan Markle is officially in the final stages of her transition from normal human (well, as \u201cnormal\u201d as a Hollywood actress can be) to a bonafide royal. In case your calendars aren\u2019t already marked, the royal wedding is just weeks away\u2014May 19, 2018\u2014which means I have a limited amount of time to turn myself into a Meghan Markle clone and infiltrate her wedding. Just kidding. Maybe.\n\tAdvertisement - Continue Reading Below\n\t\n\nListen, Markle is freaking gorgeous. She\u2019s never worn a hairstyle or a makeup look that isn\u2019t truly inspo-worthy, and she has the skin of a baby angel dipped in gold, i.e. the complexion I dream of. As her London-based facialist Nichola Joss once told me, \u201cMeghan really looks after herself, and I think it shows.\u201d So obviously, I\u2019m going to try whatever lotions and potions Markle has used, like a skin-brightening concealer, a body-firming lotion, and the perfect dusty-rose lipstick. And if you\u2019re even slightly royal-obsessed like the rest of the world, you\u2019re going to want get in on her routine, too. Luckily, Markle has spent her entire celebrity life giving interviews and talking about her favorite hair and beauty products, so we don't have to guess at her favorites\u2014especially because I just narrowed down the eight best of them, ahead. Eat your heart out, Harry.\n\tAdvertisement - Continue Reading Below\n\t\n\n