A source told Us Weekly that there's no truth to rumors that Meghan Markle does her own makeup because she's copying Kate.

Meghan just really likes to do her own makeup, channeling her fierce independence in this way too.

We'd already learned earlier that Meghan did her own makeup—go here for that story.

We recently learned that, except for very fancy events, Meghan Markle likes to do her own makeup. Of course, the rumor mill being what it is, immediate parallels were drawn between her and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who also apparently does her own makeup, too. But a royal source explained to Us Weekly that the two things are unrelated—Meghan just loves to have control over her own beauty looks (and, as a famous person in her own right before she met Harry, probably has LOTS of practice whipping up something flattering, quickly).

"She just likes doing her own makeup. [It has] nothing to do with Kate," the source said. "Meghan has her makeup done for some special occasions but likes to do it herself."

For example, Meghan DID get her makeup done for her wedding for a very low-key look (I mean, with millions of eyes on her, that makes sense) but she did NOT have a trial ahead of time. I. Would. Die. I had TWO makeup trials and I had a grand total of 100 people at my wedding.

It's thanks to Meghan's wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who confided that even during big events like this one at Westminster Abbey, she does her own thing:

"I didn't [do the makeup] but she's so good herself, right!?” he told a fan. He added, “She did her makeup herself for this."

That kind of relaxed attitude about the whole thing is highly refreshing, actually, and very Meghan. This also puts into context why Meghan totally channels modern beauty trends, including body shimmer:

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

I've long suspected that Meghan's take-charge attitude around her clothes, house, baby, and just about everything else in her life extends to her personal look as well. And now it's confirmed!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE