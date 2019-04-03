MCX110118_092
Today's Top Stories
1
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
image
3
You Could Have a Sleepover at the Louvre
image
4
How to Make Your Bikini Wax Completely Painless
image
5
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now

Why Meghan Markle Reportedly Likes to Do Her Own Makeup

And no, it's not because of Kate.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
    • Meghan just really likes to do her own makeup, channeling her fierce independence in this way too.

        We recently learned that, except for very fancy events, Meghan Markle likes to do her own makeup. Of course, the rumor mill being what it is, immediate parallels were drawn between her and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who also apparently does her own makeup, too. But a royal source explained to Us Weekly that the two things are unrelated—Meghan just loves to have control over her own beauty looks (and, as a famous person in her own right before she met Harry, probably has LOTS of practice whipping up something flattering, quickly).

        "She just likes doing her own makeup. [It has] nothing to do with Kate," the source said. "Meghan has her makeup done for some special occasions but likes to do it herself."

        For example, Meghan DID get her makeup done for her wedding for a very low-key look (I mean, with millions of eyes on her, that makes sense) but she did NOT have a trial ahead of time. I. Would. Die. I had TWO makeup trials and I had a grand total of 100 people at my wedding.

        It's thanks to Meghan's wedding makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who confided that even during big events like this one at Westminster Abbey, she does her own thing:

        "I didn't [do the makeup] but she's so good herself, right!?” he told a fan. He added, “She did her makeup herself for this."

        That kind of relaxed attitude about the whole thing is highly refreshing, actually, and very Meghan. This also puts into context why Meghan totally channels modern beauty trends, including body shimmer:

        image
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        I've long suspected that Meghan's take-charge attitude around her clothes, house, baby, and just about everything else in her life extends to her personal look as well. And now it's confirmed!

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Surprise: Meghan Markle Does Her Own Makeup
        image
        Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Is Super Chill
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Meghan Markle Borrowed Prince Harry's Jacket
        image Kate Middleton Wears Casual J. Crew and Chloe Look
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Exact Baby Protocol
        queen elizabeth custom matching umbrellas fulton Queen Elizabeth's Umbrellas Match Her Outfits
        image The Cost of Meghan Markle's Maternity Wardrobe
        image
        Meghan Markle's Maternity Style Is So Chic
        image Kate and Meghan's Solo Outings with the Queen
        image Kate Middleton's First Solo Royal Visit with Queen
        image Kate Middleton's Custom Alexander McQueen Coat
        image Kate Middleton Used This Hack on Her McQueen Dress