Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 14, 2016
The 65 Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy Award History

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Leave it to the musicians and presenters at the Grammy Awards to wear the craziest, most over-the-top outfits to celebrate music's biggest night of year. With the 2019 Grammy's right around the corner, we found it appropriate to take a stroll down memory lane and relive the most badass, beautiful, and bare-it-all moments of years past.

1 of 65
Getty Images
1974

Cher looking like the fairy-tale embodiment of Lisa Frank (in the best way possible) and setting the stage for the body-baring getups of future decades.

2 of 65
Getty Images
1975

Yoko Oko and John Lennon are young and in love at the '75 Grammys.

3 of 65
The 19th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Getty ImagesRon Galella
1977

My name is Bette Midler and I can wear a crown if I want to.

4 of 65
Getty Images
1982

Pat Benatar wearing a stunning lace-up dress and perfectly '80s purple eye makeup.

5 of 65
Getty Images
1983

Rick James and a barely recognizable Olivia Newton-John dressed like they're each other's Grammy's prom dates. (Corsage not included.)

6 of 65
Getty Images
1984

Cyndi Lauper keeping it quirky in a very '80s mash-up of colors and prints.

7 of 65
Getty Images
1986

Barbra Streisand wearing gold lamé to accept an award for the Best Pop Vocal Performance for a Broadway Album.

8 of 65
Getty Images
1988

Prince slaying in head-to-toe polka dots, including custom high-waisted suit and pointed heels.

9 of 65
Getty Images
1991

Naomi Campbell strutting into the Grammy Awards wearing a mini dress inspired by a deck-of-cards and a fluffy red boa on top.

10 of 65
34th Annual Grammy Awards
Getty ImagesImages Press
1992

Where do we begin with a 1992 Celine Dion? The mules are fabulous, and so is this dress with tights—a rarity on the red carpet.

11 of 65
Getty Images
1993

In case you ever doubted that Mariah Carey was the O.G. goddess of music events, refer to this vintage photo of her in a stunning scarlet gown.

12 of 65
Getty Images
1994

Selena, the picture of red-carpet glamour, arrived at the Grammy's wearing a sparkly white halter dress, a bouffant, and her signature red lip.

13 of 65
37th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
Getty ImagesRon Galella
1995

Faith Hill looking like a vision in white with a plunging slit. Would totally wear this dress today.

14 of 65
The 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz
1996

Mary J. Blige in head-to-toe leopard print, black gloves, and sunglasses inside? Icon.

15 of 65
1997

Gwen Stefani opted for a silk jacket and a floor-length floral gown.

16 of 65
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Getty ImagesRon Galella, Ltd.
1998

Not sure who's more of a mood: a pregnant Jada Pinkett Smith in this very sheer, sparkly dress, or the guy behind her.

17 of 65
Getty Images
1998

Lil' Kim wearing sheer (sparkly) tights and an equally sheer (sparkly) wrap over her bodysuit.

18 of 65
Getty Images
1999

Faith Hill looking like a'90s princess (the same year Gwyneth Paltrow wore that powder-pink dress at the Oscars).

19 of 65
Getty Images
1999

Madonna wearing a Kabuki-like red frock to perform "Nothing Really Matters."

20 of 65
Getty Images
1999

J.Lo wore a dazzling sparkly gold mini dress, which was a pre-cursor to her big fashion moment ahead (see: 2000).

21 of 65
Getty Images
2000

Arguably the most iconic Grammy's dress of all time (of all time!), J.Lo wore a pluuunging, sheer Versace dress and lots of double-sided tape...probably.

22 of 65
Getty Images
2000

Britney Spears going for va-va-voom Marilyn Monroe glamour in this all-white combination. It's almost as iconic as her Canadian tuxedo collaboration with Justin Timberlake at the American Music Awards.

23 of 65
Getty Images
2001

One of Christina Aguilera's riskiest and most controversial red-carpet fashion moments came in 2001 when she wore cornrows and what looks like a sheer beach cover-up.

24 of 65
2001

Destiny's Child channeling Eve in the Garden of Eden.

25 of 65
Getty Images
2002

Never one to wear anything close to boring, Lil' Kim rolled up to the red carpet in leather pants, a bikini top, and matching red shades. #Hero.

26 of 65
Getty Images
2002

That one time brave soul Alicia Keys tried to make rainbow lashes and a sparkly hooded dress/jeans/tee combo work. (We still love her, though.)

27 of 65
2003

Gwen Stefani looks every bit of a modern version of Jean Harlow (whom she played in 2004's The Aviator) in a skin-baring white getup and white-blonde pin curls.

28 of 65
Getty Images
2003

Avril Lavigne giving the middle finger to gender norms in a full-on suit (top hat not pictured), but like, the Hot Topic version. Note that she has coordinated Converses with her entire crew.

29 of 65
2004

Alicia Keys looking stunning in a two-tone peach gown.

30 of 65
Getty Images
2004

Dream team Beyoncé and Prince performing "Purple Rain" and "Crazy in Love" was a spectacle...and not just for the musical collaboration.

