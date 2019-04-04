For seven nail-biting seasons, Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark has been through everything Westeros could possibly throw at her —and she's handled it with grace, dignity, and a wardrobe that reflects what she's been through. Everything Sansa wears, from her jewelry to her most luxurious gowns, has hidden meaning, whether it's symbolic of her lost innocence, her commitment to her family, or the abuse she suffers in later seasons. Ahead, your guide to how Sansa's style has changed, and what these looks really ~mean~.