Nicola Coughlan Recreates Iconic Vanderpump Fight In Insta Snap

Here's a rumor for your newsletter, Lady Whistledown: Nicola Coughlan's Vanderpump Rules obsession runs so deep, she's willing to fight for it.

The Bridgerton actress shared a photo roundup of her (very full and fantastic) year on Instagram on Friday, December 20, which included a snap of her and some friends recreating one of the Bravo series' iconic back alley fights at SUR.

The sixth photo in post includes an image from the actress' visit to the restaurant back in September 2024, where she and friends Rebecca Lowman and Rebecca Asher headed to the infamous back alley of SUR, the location of many a fight on the series.

Back in May, Coughlan described Vanderpump Rules to The TODAY Show as her "emotional support show" while she was filming Bridgerton and her Tubi series, Big Mood, at the same time. The experience left her "brain fried to a crisp," but she found the 10 seasons of the iconic series to be the perfect anecdote to her hectic work schedule.

"It's a perfect reality show," she insisted.

The Vanderpump Rules recreation image features Coughlan seated in the alley, looking frustrated and flummoxed, exasperatedly motioning with her hands while her friends respond in kind, looking equally as emotional.

It's a very silly and pitch-perfect photo from a woman we've all come to love and admire since her Derry Girls days:

Nicola Coughlan fights it out with her friends in the back alley of SUR. (Image credit: instagram.com/nicolacoughlan)

Of course, fans of Coughlan will know that she's long proffered her preference for the Bravoverse's programming, even going so far as to inadvertently write and release a song inspired by—and in homage to—the many songs put out by the Real Housewives that are made "exclusively for gay men." To do so herself, as she speak-sings in the song, is her "dream job."

It started out as an interview moment gone viral, but ultimately spawned exactly the sort of dance track of which she dreamed—bringing her Bravo love full circle in yet another delightful way.

And, because she's truly a queen (sorry, Charlotte), she even donated proceeds of the song to charity organizations Not a Phase and the Trevor Project.

Now all we need is for Coughlan to create her own signature dish at Ariana Madix's Something About Her sandwich shop. Next LA trip, maybe?