'Emily in Paris' Star Lily Collins Couldn't Get into the 'Vanderpump Rules' Sandwich Shop

"I needed a sandwich and I couldn't get my sandwich!"

Lily Collins at the &#039;Emily In Paris&#039; Season 4 Launch in Paris on September 12, 2024
(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lily Collins had the perfect plan for celebrating the release of season 4 of Emily in Paris, and it involved sandwiches.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, September 22, Collins revealed that she really wanted a sandwich when the first part of Emily in Paris' fourth season was released on Netflix on August 15. Sadly, her sandwich shop of choice—Something About Her, which is co-owned by Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney—was extremely busy.

"I have one bone to pick, though," she said on the Bravo chat show. "I tried to go to Something About Her on the opening day of our show coming out, part one." She continued, "Line down the block. Which, by the way, great news. But, like, couldn’t get a sandwich! I needed a sandwich and I couldn’t get my sandwich!"

Despite her disappointment at missing out on a Something About Her sandwich, Collins had only nice things to say about co-owner Madix.

"Girl is on fire," Collins said of the reality star, who has starred in Chicago on Broadway and hosted Love Island since news of Scandavol broke.

As for Emily in Paris, Collins' starring role on the Netflix hit is secure as the series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

In an interview with InStyle in August 2024, Collins discussed bringing her very unique character to life.

"Emily was written very specifically," she told the publication. "Midwest, young, a little naive, but very hungry to do her best."

The character's sartorial choices have become a huge focus of the show, with viewers regularly critiquing Emily's eclectic style. When attending her audition for the role, Collins put a lot of consideration into what to wear.

"I don’t want to overdo it," she recalled. "I don’t want to offend. I don’t want to underdo it. I need to make an impression."

