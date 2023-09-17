Post-VMAs Surprise Appearance, Is *NSYNC Going on Tour Next Year?

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Well, should we lead with the bad news or the good news first? Amidst a new single coming out this year and the band’s reunion at last week’s MTV Video Music Awards, fans have been clamoring for *NSYNC to announce a forthcoming tour. Well, that’s not going to happen, Page Six reports—but one of the five bandmates is going on tour next year.
The group—comprised of Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Justin Timberlake—recorded music together for the first time in over 20 years, the single “Better Place,” which will be released on September 29 and featured in the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together. The band hasn’t released an album since 2001’s Celebrity.
*NSYNC has reunited a few times since, performing at the 2013 VMAs and to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. Most recently, the fivesome reunited at the VMAs to present the award for Best Pop Video, which Taylor Swift won for “Anti-Hero.”
With the buzz surrounding the new song and the VMAs reunion, speculation has been mounting as to whether the group will go back on tour together. Page Six reports that, while *NSYNC is not planning a tour (break our hearts, why don’t you?), Timberlake is, and that he’ll be headed out on the road next year.
“Justin is coming out with a new album, so he’s planning a big U.S. tour for 2024,” a music source said.
Maybe *NSYNC can still be persuaded, though—Billboard reports that, if the band did opt to hit the road again, a tour could earn up to $100 million. Do it for the fans, guys! (And shoot, for that paycheck.)
