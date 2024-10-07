Olivia Munn Can't Figure Out How to Use a Baby Wrap: "More Difficult Than Origami"

Olivia Munn is making very relatable mom content right now.

The actress shared a video on Instagram on Sunday, in which she revealed that she's really struggling to figure out how to use a mom wrap to carry her baby daughter Méi.

"Um... I know I'm doing this wrong, which is why I'm not letting her go," Munn told her followers while showing how she'd tried to wrap the piece of fabric to hold Méi.

"I have wanted to do one of these mom wraps since Malcolm was a baby, but I could never figure it out. It's so difficult," she continued.

"If you don't know what this is, it's a big, long cloth that you wrap around and it holds your baby tight to you and you can be hands-free, but I just—I can't figure it out. This is wrong. This is not what it's supposed to look like."

Munn went on to praise the moms who are able to use a wrap to hold their babies, but boggled at how they were able to. "Moms who can do this are QUEENS," she said. "This is so difficult. It's more difficult than origami. It is so crazy. I don't know how to do this. I've watched every YouTube, Instagram, TikTok. I... And moms will tell you, because they've told me, that it's not difficult, but it is. It's so hard. Ah!"

Many moms including Eva Chen, Whitney Cummings and Erin Foster commiserated with Munn in the comments, telling her that they could never figure out the wrap with their children either. Others offered to help her finally achieve the perfect wrap.

Munn welcomed Méi June Mulaney in September, her second child with husband John Mulaney.

In December 2021, Munn and Mulaney welcomed their first child, son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. They tied the knot earlier this year.