John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Might Coparent Their Child "Together or Apart," Source Says

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting a child together, but they might not raise the baby as a couple, apparently.

The two began dating in the wake of Mulaney's divorce from Anna Marie Tendler in May 2021, and their shock pregnancy announcement came just months later, in September. Although Mulaney gushed about their relationship at the time, it sounds like things might be a little rockier than he made them out to be.

"This has been an imperfect relationship from the start," a source tells Us Weekly. "Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time"

People close to the couple are apparently certain that Munn and Mulaney will "make great parents, [but] nobody knows yet if they’re going to do that together or apart."

The source adds, "Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them." They "are a long way from deciding and locking in what their relationship is going to be going forward."

The dad-to-be announced his girlfriend's pregnancy on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where he recounted the eventful year he'd had. "Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and... uh... met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," Mulaney told Meyers. "I met her actually for the first time in life at your wedding to Alexi, your wife. So it's nice something good came out of the wedding."

The comedian added, "She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch. It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman. [...] I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful." He then coyly announced, "...and we're having a baby, together."

