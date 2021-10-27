Today's Top Stories
Olivia Munn Isn't Bothered About "Settling Down in a Conventional Way" With John Mulaney

She values her independence.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca april 04 olivia munn attends patrick ta beauty launch on april 4, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by vivien killileagetty images for patrick ta beauty
Vivien KillileaGetty Images

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are "still together," a source tells E! News, although their future together is apparently uncertain.

The two are expecting a child together, which is something Munn had wanted for a while, but a source says she doesn't mind too much whether or not she ends up coparenting with Mulaney as a couple or not.

"Becoming a mom was always more important to her than settling down in a conventional way," the insider tells Us Weekly. "She’s a real feminist and doesn’t need a man by her side 24/7. She never has."

The source adds, "She’s incredibly picky and John was somebody she definitely wanted to get to know if there was ever a point where they were both single. John is much more of a work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change to her life. It’s been a rough last several years for her where she was stuck in a rut. This changes things up and gives her something to focus on beyond her career and social life."

Mulaney announced his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler last spring and began dating Munn shortly after. He announced that they were expecting a baby together in September during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Munn stars in upcoming movie Violet, which hits theaters on Oct. 29 and will be available on demand from Nov. 9, while Mulaney is preparing to perform his stand-up show in Long Beach, California on Nov. 16 and 17.

